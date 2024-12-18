Virgin River: Where Was the Season 6 Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous novels written by Robyn Carr, ‘Virgin River‘ is a romantic drama series created by Sue Tenney. Taking place a few months after the Christmas-themed episodes of the previous season, the sixth season follows the couple, Mel and Jack, as they face new challenges in their relationship. Besides focusing on their spring wedding season, the couple also look forward to becoming parents as they try to turn Lily’s farm, which they bought in the final episode of the fifth season, into their dream home. Moreover, the past of Mel’s father in the town in the 1970s is also uncovered, thickening the plot even further. Despite the familiar backdrops and locations, the audience remains hooked on the story and the visually appealing remote Northern California town of Virgin River.

Virgin River Season 6 Filming Locations

The production of the sixth iteration of ‘Virgin River’ was carried out in its entirety across British Columbia, especially Metro Vancouver and Squamish. Originally, the plan was to begin the shooting of season 6 in July 2023, but it was postponed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Finally, principal photography got underway in February 2024 and continued for the following three months or so, before getting wrapped up in late May of the same year. As the shooting came to a close, Martin Henderson took to social media and gave an update to the fans of the show: “It takes an army! Final stretch of shooting Season 6 of #virginriverseries ….make up making me presentable for shooting the last few scenes. Been a huge season with a lot of what I hope makes you fans very happy.”

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Following the pattern of previous seasons, the filming unit of ‘Virgin River’ set up camp in Metro Vancouver to shoot a major portion of the sixth season. In order to tape the exterior portions of Mel’s cabin, they utilized the same Caretaker’s Cabin in Murdo Frazer Park, which is situated at 2720 Pemberton Avenue in North Vancouver. The establishment located at 122 1st Street in the city of New Westminster doubled for Doc Mullins’ clinic in season 6 as well.

From the looks of it, the cast and crew members also seemingly took over the Northbrook Studios at 8830 Northbrook Court in Burnaby, British Columbia. The MBS-operated 120,000-square-foot production facility consists of four sound stages, furnished production offices, abundant parking space, and many other amenities, making it a suitable filming destination for different kinds of productions, including ‘Virgin River.’ According to reports, the cities of Langley and Maple Ridge also served as production locations for the sixth season of ‘Virgin River.’

Squamish, British Columbia

Several pivotal sequences of ‘Virgin River’ season 6 were taped in the district municipality of Squamish, which is yet another regular filming site of the show. To be specific, the exterior of The Watershed Grill at 41101 Government Road in the small community of Brackendale once again served as Jack’s Bar. In a few scenes, the Squamish river is also likely to make an appearance in the backdrop like the previous seasons. Besides ‘Virgin River,’ Squamish has hosted the production of many film and TV projects, including ‘Chaos Theory,’ ‘Christmas Cookies,’ ‘Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow,’ ‘Swan Song,’ and ‘Men in Trees.’

