Where Was 40 Years Young Filmed?

Written and directed by Italian-born filmmaker Pietro Loprieno, ’40 Years Young’ (‘Cuarentones’) is a Mexican-original heartfelt romantic comedy movie showcasing a debilitating case of midlife crisis. the story follows Cesar, who partakes in a culinary competition with lifelong friend and colleague Paolo, in his forties amidst changing currents of his life. After getting to know a past fling of his wife that directly affects the present, Cesar meets ebullient Naomi in Cancun.

However, Cesar may have to accept what the future has in store. With some visible subversion of the familiar tropes, the story is existential, romantic, and reverberating with epiphanies. Most of the movie unfolds in an exotic seaside resort in Cancun, giving the film a travel movie makeover. However, you may be curious to know where the movie was filmed. In that case, let us revisit all the locations.

40 Years Young Filming Locations

’40 Years Young’ was filmed in locations in and around Mexico, especially in the state of Quintana Roo. Filming took place within five weeks in the summer of 2022. The director lives in Mexico City, and most cast and crew members also hail from the country. Therefore, filming in the city was not much of a hassle. Alejandro Cantú of ‘No One Will Ever Know’ fame joined the team as a cinematographer.

On the other hand, Miguel Ángel Tavera, whose work on ‘Raging Sun, Raging Sky’ garnered much media attention, came on board as the art director. Mexico features a diverse range of landscapes, a warm climate, and tax incentives to lure productions into the state. Due to its proximity to Hollywood and favorable currency exchange rate, Mexico has established itself as a significant global production site. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Quintana Roo, Mexico

Most of the movie was filmed in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, especially around the resort city of Cancun. Cancun stood in for several of the Mexico City backdrops despite the early scenes unfolding seemingly in Mexico City. The cast and crew filmed extensively in the area, chronicling a few tourist attractions in the process. In one scene, something bites Naomi, and Cesar jumps into the water to save her, injuring himself. Filming of the sequence took place in Aktun Chen National Park, a rainforest park with a cave network and a river for swimming. Located near Cancun, the 400 acres vast preserved park is a popular tourist destination for adventure seekers.

Early in the story, Paolo and Cesar head to a hotel, chasing their dreams of winning a culinary contest. The hotel scenes were predominantly filmed in Club Med Cancun, a four-star accommodation in the neighborhood of Nizuc, on Carretera in the Hotel Zone (Zona Hotelera) of Cancun. Filming also took place on the beaches of Cancun, as some scenes depict the Marina with all its glory. The cast and crew members basked in a holiday ambiance, and they could not get enough of the delicious local cuisine. In an interview, co-star Mauro Gonzalez recollected the filming process. According to him, “It was like being a prince and a pauper at the same time.”

Mexico City, Mexico

Although a major section of the story unfolds in Mexico City, most of the Mexico City scenes were filmed in Cancun. However, only one sequence was filmed in the national capital of Mexico. While in the city, the crew visited Smeg Mexico, an appliance store on Avenue Álvaro Obregón 241 in the neighborhood of Roma Norte in Mexico City. The grocery store segments were seemingly lensed in the location.

Nuevo Leon, Mexico

The filming schedule also led the team to the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon. The state is also famous for adventure sports, but the crew was not after the adrenaline spike. On the contrary, they chose to film the final hospital scenes at a healthcare facility in the municipality of Galeana in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

