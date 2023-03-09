Where Was 65 Filmed?

Co-written and co-directed by the duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, ’65’ is a science fiction action thriller movie that follows an astronaut named Mills who crash lands his spacecraft on an unknown planet only to later realize that he is stranded on Earth, but 65 million years ago. Along with him, there is another survivor in the form of a young girl named Koa. Now, with their lives at risk and just a single window of opportunity, Mills and Koa must gather courage and traverse through the unknown terrain filled with dinosaurs and other dangerous prehistoric beasts in order to survive.

Starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, and Nika King, the futuristic narrative against the prehistoric backdrop keeps the viewers hooked as well as makes one ask questions about the movie’s actual filming sites. Well, if you have been rowing the same boat of curiosity, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

65 Filming Locations

’65’ was filmed in Louisiana, Oregon, California, and Ireland, particularly in New Orleans, Vernon Parish, Covington, New Sarpy, Coos County, Curry County, Los Angeles County, and County Wicklow. According to reports, the principal photography for the Adam Driver starrer was scheduled to begin in November 2020, but after a few weeks of delay, it commenced in December 2020 and wrapped up in February 2021. Now, without wasting any time, let’s follow Mills and Koa as they fight for survival in the uncharted lands of prehistoric Earth and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the action thriller film!

New Orleans, Louisiana

Many pivotal sequences for ’65’ were lensed in and around New Orleans. The filming unit reportedly utilized the facilities of the Second Line Stages at 800 Richard Street in New Orleans to shoot several key scenes for the movie. Home to eight different sound stages, the film studio’s stages are purpose-built to meet all the production requirements and have house air conditioning, NC-25 sound rating, sufficient power, and high-capacity fiber optics.

Other Locations in Louisiana

For shooting purposes, the production team of ’65’ also set up camp at various other locations across Louisiana, including Cravens, the city of Covington, and the census-designated place of New Sarpy. Moreover, the cast and crew members were seen utilizing the natural landscape and lush greenery of the Kisatchie National Forest, which is the only National forest in the state, around Vernon Parish.

Coos County, Oregon

After finishing up taping all of Louisiana’s portions, the filming unit of ’65’ traveled to Oregon, specifically Coos County, which is one of the 36 counties in Oregon. In particular, Elk Creek Falls, situated just south of the city of Powers, served as a key production location for the sci-fi film. Moreover, some locales of the city of Coos Bay feature in the movie as well.

Curry County, Oregon

Additional portions of ’65’ were also taped in Curry County, the southwesternmost county in Oregon. The production team set up camp at different sites across the county, including the city of Brookings and the unincorporated community of Agness, especially around Daphne Grove Campground at NF-33, Agness. In addition, the locales of the city of Gold Beach feature in the Adam Driver starrer.

Los Angeles County, California

As per reports, the cast and crew members of ’65’ also utilized the facilities of Sony Pictures Studios at 10202 Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles County’s Culver City. The film studio is home to 18 different sound stages that range in size and are versatile enough to fulfill the needs of all kinds of productions. Moreover, the on-lot locations include various settings that can be made to stand in for different locations across the world.

County Wicklow, Ireland

A few important portions of ’65’ were also taped in County Wicklow, which is a part of Ireland’s Eastern and Midland Region. The Ardmore Studios on Herbert Road, Killarney, in the coastal town of Bray served as another important filming site for the movie. It consists of five different sound stages, star dressing rooms, art departments, workshops, prop stores, digital sound facilities, and fully-serviced production offices. All these amenities make it a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects.

