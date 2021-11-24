Where Was A Boy Called Christmas Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Matt Haig, Netflix’s ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ is a Christmas film that follows a boy named Nikolas, who arrives in the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm, in search of his father. The astounding experiences in the village transform Nikolas’ life and realizations. While depicting the origin story of Father Christmas, the film opens a new window to the marvels of the Nordic, making one curious about the spectacular landscapes that feature in the film. Mesmerized by the elegance and splendor of the film’s visual appeal, we have covered the filming locations of ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ in detail. Let’s take a look!

A Boy Called Christmas Filming Locations

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ was filmed in Finland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and England. The principal photography reportedly commenced in March 2019 and went on till July 1, 2019. Additional filmography was apparently completed in November 2019 and January 2020. Although the film is set in Finland, locations in multiple countries are used, Finland included, for the filming. Now, let’s get into the specific locations in detail.

Lapland, Finland

The largest and northernmost region of Finland, Lapland, is renowned for its wintry climate. With the Arctic circle crossing, the polar phenomenon of the midnight sun and polar night can be seen and experienced in Lapland. Due to its snow-covered landscape, filled with pines and spruces, the region serves as a perfect location for the lensing of the film. The region is also associated with the legend of Father Christmas, the inspiration behind the film. The filming also took place in the village of Kilpisjärvi, located in the municipality of Enontekiö, in the Lapland region.

High Tetras, Slovakia

The High Tatras is a mountain range that’s situated along the border of Northern Slovakia. The mountain range is known for its alpine character and enthralling beauty. The filming took place on the snowcapped mountains, capturing the magnificence of the mountain tops and the valleys. The mountain range is also the home of picturesque glacial lakes and Tatra National Park.

Prague, the Czech Republic

Prague is the capital and largest city in the Czech Republic. One of the most appealing and significant cultural centers in Europe, Prague is known for its medieval architecture and castles. The filming in Prague chiefly took place in Barrandov Studios, located at Kříženeckého nám. 322/5, 152 00, 5-Hlubočepy in Prague. One of the oldest and largest film studios in Europe, Barrandov Studios has been in operation since the 1930s. The production facilities at the studio were pivotal for the film’s extensive use of special effects.

Other Locations in the Czech Republic

The filming of ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ also took place in several locations in the Czech Republic. The locations include Jevany forrest, Zvánovice stream, Želízy, Řepora, and Milovce – Lipník. Čertovy hlavy, the iconic rock sculptures in Central Bohemia, serve as a location for the film. Dobříš Castle, an incredible chateau from the mid-1700s, located in the town of Dobříš, features in the film. Křivoklát Castle, the royal castle that belonged to the kings of Bohemia from the 12th century, serves as a location as well.

London, England

The capital and largest city in England, London is a global hub of entertainment production. The filming in London took place at Primrose Hill and Islington. Primrose Hill is a public park situated in the London Borough of Camden. The namesake hill situates at the center of the park. The filming took place at Regent’s Park Road, by Primrose Hill. Keystone Crescent, located in the London Borough of Islington, also served as one of the shooting sites for ‘A Boy Called Christmas.’

Hertfordshire, England

Hertfordshire is one of the home counties that surround London. A portion of the filming of the Netflix production also took place at Elstree Studios, located at Shenley Road in the town of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. The famed studio comprises seven stages and serves as a location for popular productions like ‘Star Wars’ films, ‘The Crown,’ ‘World War Z,’ etc.

