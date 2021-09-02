Directed by Stephen Herek (‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’), ‘Afterlife of the Party’ is a supernatural comedy film that follows a young woman named Cassie (Victoria Justice), who has spent her entire adult life being a social butterfly. After her sudden death, her temporary guardian angel appears before her to tell her that she has to take care of some unfinished business on Earth before moving on and becoming an angel in heaven. If Cassie fails, she will be condemned to hell. If you are wondering where the charming and optimistic movie was filmed, we have got you covered.

Afterlife of the Party Filming Locations

Herek, Cinematographer Michael Swan, and the rest of the cast and crew shot ‘Afterlife of the Party’ in the Western Cape province in South Africa. The production reportedly commenced on October 21, 2020, and came to an end on November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day. About a week later, Justice took to Instagram to thank the people who worked with her on the project.

“We made a movie,” the actress wrote. “We wrapped on Thanksgiving, which could not have been more perfect, because I’m SO grateful for the experience I had. And for the AMAZING people I was lucky enough to work with (whom are not all pictured here). I can’t put into words how special they are and how special filming in South Africa was.” Let’s take a look at specific locations in detail!

Cape Town, South Africa

‘Afterlife of the Party’ was extensively filmed in and around the picturesque city of Cape Town in the South African province of the Western Cape. Because of a highly efficient workforce and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Mother City has also become a prominent destination for filmmaking. Projects like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘The Empty Man,’ and ‘Tomb Raider’ were also filmed in the city. The cast and crew of the supernatural comedy film shared several photos on their respective social media pages while they were in Cape Town.

As the filming took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew followed strict regulations. After arriving in South Africa in September 2020, Justice spent 10 days in quarantine. Other actors and crew members also underwent a similar process.

The legislative capital of South Africa, Cape Town was established in the 17th century, though humans have lived in the region for at least 12,000 years. The city is an important economic hub in the continent of Africa and has quite a distinguished culture. Cape Town is also a popular tourist destination. In 2014, both the New York Times and the Daily Telegraph hailed the city as the best place in the world to visit.

Read More: Best Comedy Films of All Time