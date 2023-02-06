Where Was Alice Darling Filmed?

Helmed by Mary Nighy, ‘Alice, Darling’ is a psychological thriller movie that puts the spotlight on a young woman named Alice. She is on the brink of her breaking point due to all the emotional and psychological abuse she has to endure from her boyfriend, Simon. However, when Alice gets invited by her two close friends — Tess and Sophie — on a holiday, she seizes the chance to break out of the pattern of abuse for at least a while. Her friends make her realize that it is high time she knows her worth and rediscovers herself.

When Simon shows up to their vacation for vengeance, Alice’s strength, courage, and friendship are tested to the limit. Starring Anna Kendrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, Wunmi Mosaku, and Charlie Carrick, the mystery thriller movie doesn’t only force the audience to reflect upon their relationships but also keeps them on the edge of their seats. Furthermore, the use of some exciting locations, including the vacation site of the three friends, sparks questions about the actual filming sites of ‘Alice, Darling.’ If you have been wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Alice, Darling Filming Locations

‘Alice, Darling’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, particularly in Toronto, Peterborough, Kawartha region, Stony Lake, Lakefield, and seemingly Warsaw. The principal photography for the thriller movie reportedly commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in July of the same year. In September 2022, co-producer Lindsay Tapscott sat down with The Kit and talked about her experience of the shooting process.

Lindsay said, “It rained almost every day. It was wild. It was like the weather knew exactly what days we were shooting exteriors and chose those days to rain, and then on days we were inside, the weather was beautiful. There was one day when we just had to shut down and not shoot for four hours because it was down-pouring, and we just couldn’t work around it. By that point in the shoot, all you could do was laugh and put on your raincoat.” Now, without much ado, let’s look at all the specific sites that feature in the Mary Nighy directorial!

Toronto, Ontario

Many pivotal portions of ‘Alice, Darling’ were lensed in and around Toronto, Ontario’s capital city and the most populous city in the country. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several important sequences in downtown Toronto, specifically around Yonge Street & King Street West, Victoria Street, and King Street.

Also known as Queen City, Toronto is a prominent entertainment industry hub, especially for music, theater, and television production. Moreover, it is home to numerous city squares and public parks, such as Nathan Phillips Square, Harbourfront Square, Allan Gardens, Christie Pits, Grange Park, and Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Other Locations in Ontario

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Alice, Darling’ even traveled out of Toronto to various other locations across Ontario. Around mid-July 2021, the production team set up camp in Peterborough, a city 78 miles northeast of Toronto. In particular, they reportedly shot several key scenes in and around Capra Toro at 139 Hunter Street West and Kit Coffee at 144 Hunter Street West, both in Peterborough.

Anna Kendrick was in Peterborough on Tuesday, filming for @AliceDarling; she took time to pose with the girls from Kit Coffee ☕️ #HollywoodNorth (via Instagram @kitcoffeeptbo) pic.twitter.com/o4a7OU7ao2 — Scott Arnold (@ScottArnold12) July 14, 2021

Several other Ontario locations seemingly feature in the psychological thriller movie. They are Kawartha Lakes, Stony Lake, and Lakefield, all in close proximity to one another. In addition, the village of Warsaw seemingly served as one of the filming sites for the movie.

Read More: Best Abusive Relationship Movies