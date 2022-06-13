Where Was American Graffiti Filmed?

If you are a fan of cinematic maestro George Lucas, you may have heard of his classic oddball 1973 comedy-drama ‘American Graffiti.’ In the course of one night, the movie highlights the adventures and misadventures of a group of rogue teenagers. While infused with a timeless coming-of-age feel, the snippets chronicling the characters also comment on culture, including tropes like cruising.

Lucas also immersed an emergent rock n roll ambiance, which was a dominant part of the youth subculture in his time. Since its release, the movie has gained cult significance, deemed as historically, culturally, and aesthetically prominent by the US Library of Congress. Set in the suburban city of Modesto, California, the film traverses its nocturnal streets. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. If that is the case, allow us to spill all the beans.

American Graffiti Filming Locations

‘American Graffiti’ was filmed entirely in California, especially in and around Marin County, Los Angeles County, San Francisco County, and Sonoma County. Principal photography commenced on June 26, 1972, getting wrapped up by July 24 of the same year. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Marin County, California

A significant chunk of production took place in California’s Marin County, where the cast and crew visited the communities of San Rafael, Larkspur, and Mill Valley. Initially, Lucas thought of filming scenes in Modesto, but he later changed his mind since the city had changed quite a lot within a decade. Some significant scenes were filmed in San Rafael, especially on avenues such as Main Street and Fourth Street.

In the community of Mill Valley, the cast and crew got hold of Tamalpais High School, a public high school located at 700 Miller Avenue. Some sequences were filmed at Miller Avenue. Several scenes for the school were also recorded on the premises of the Redwood High School. The public high school is located at 395 Doherty Drive in Larkspur.

Sonoma County, California

Although San Rafael was a crucial location in the filming schedule, most major scenes were perhaps filmed at Petaluma. Filming in Petaluma went underway on D Street, Petaluma Boulevard North, Washington Street, and Kentucky Street. The State Movie Theater may be fictional, but the scenes were filmed at an actual movie theatre. Mystic Theater, a landmark theatre situated at 23 Petaluma Boulevard North, stands in for the cinema hall. The crash scene towards the end was filmed at 2079 Frates Road. Some filming also took place at the iconic Old Opera House, an art deco opera house and event venue located at 149 Kentucky Street in Petaluma.

San Francisco County, California

The cast and crew headed to San Francisco County, where they filmed scenes in San Francisco. The coastal city showcases a vibrant nightlife and an eclectic mix of cultures to entice the tourists. The Mel’s Drive-in, an iconic old-fashioned US diner once located at 140 South Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco, got a feature in the movie. However, the restaurant is now demolished, and you may not catch a slice of history even if you hunt down the location. A sequence was also filmed on Mission Street in the city.

Los Angeles County, California

While most scenes for the movie were captured in natural locations, the production team also visited a studio in LA to film some interior scenes. The American Zoetrope Studios (now known as Sunset Las Palmas Studios), a central movie production facility located at 1040 North Las Palmas Avenue in the heart of Los Angeles’ Hollywood district, facilitated the filming crew. The contemporary studio features twelve fully equipped sound stages to cater to productions of various degrees. Lucas was familiar with the studio since he filmed scenes for his avant-garde sci-fi film ‘THX 1138’ here. From ‘I Love Lucy’ to ‘Jeopardy!,’ the iconic Hollywood studio has been home to a crucial chapter in the history of the cinematic medium.

Other Locations in California

Lucas took his team to several other locations in the state, including some lesser-known places. Some filming went underway in the Contra Costa County, where the crew filmed scenes in Pinole and Concord. The airport scenes were filmed in the Concord community, possibly at the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. Standing in for Wolfman Jack’s radio station was the KRE-AM Transmitter Site in Berkeley.

