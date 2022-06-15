Where Was Cha Cha Real Smooth Filmed?

Written and directed by Cooper Raiff, ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is a comedy drama movie that revolves around a young man named Andrew. The 22-year-old man is stuck at home with his family after graduating from college, but he knows how to do one thing for sure — to get a party started. This talent of his is enough to land him a job as a bar mitzvah party host for his younger brother’s classmates. However, when Andrew strikes up a friendship with a local mother named Domino and her daughter, Lola, he is able to see his future and what he wants more clearly.

The storyline does not only involve hilarious instances but it also brims with emotional honesty when it comes to love, making the viewers both melancholic and laughing throughout the movie. The setting of the bar mitzvah party with Andrew at the helm of it is ironic as he doesn’t seem to have a hold on his life. Moreover, Andrew is seen going through a whirlwind of emotions against different backdrops, which makes us curious about the filming sites that are showcased in the movie. Well, we have gathered information about the same, so allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Cha Cha Real Smooth Filming Locations

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ was filmed entirely in the state of Pennsylvania, particularly in and around the city of Pittsburgh. The principal photography for the comedy drama movie commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up after a month, in September of the same year. Even though the storyline is set in New Jersey, the highly diverse and vast terrain of Pennsylvania does a great job of standing in for the Golden State. Officially known as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has many mountain ranges and navigable rivers. Now, let’s traverse the filming sites that appear in the comedy drama movie!

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ were filmed in Allegheny County, a county located in the southwest of the state of Pennsylvania. In August 2021, the cast and crew members of the Dakota Johnson-starrer were spotted filming several important scenes in the borough of Tarentum, specifically in the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. As per reports, the indoor party scenes for the film were filmed on location, possibly in the shopping center. The production team seemingly also set up camp in Ace Hotel, which is situated at 120 South Whitfield Street in Pittsburgh. Even though the hotel is permanently closed, it appears that they utilized the premise of the hotel for recording interior as well as exterior shots.

Pittsburgh is the county seat of Allegheny County. Located in the southwest region of the state of Pennsylvania, the city has cemented itself as a hub for the education, technology, and most importantly, health care industries. Also known as Steel City, Pittsburgh has a rich history when it comes to art and culture, dating back to as early as the 19th century. Thanks to the city’s modern architecture and versatile landscape, it is frequented by several filmmakers regularly. Over the years, the City of Bridges has featured in different kinds of filming projects; some of the well-known ones include ‘Free Guy,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘The Independence Day,’ ‘Mindhunter,’ and ‘I Am Not Okay With This.’

