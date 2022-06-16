Is Cha Cha Real Smooth Based on a True Story?

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is a comedy-drama movie written and directed by Cooper Raiff. It stars Raiff as Andrew, a Bar Mitzvah host who forms an unlikely friendship with a single mother, Domino (Dakota Johnson), and her autistic daughter, Lola. The heartfelt film is filled with moments of raw human emotion that will undoubtedly tear up the viewers.

It tackles several universal themes such as adulthood and romance, giving the viewers an uncanny coming-of-age story. Naturally, given the film’s grounded and emotional tone, viewers must wonder whether the movie is inspired by any real events or true stories. If you are looking for answers about the inspiration behind ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Cha Cha Real Smooth a True Story?

No, ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is not based on a true story. The film is based on an original script penned by Cooper Raiff. It tells a fictional story about Andrew, a man in his early 20s who is trying to figure out his place in the world after completing college. In an interview, Raiff discussed the film’s basic premise and how he developed the story. The Dallas native explained that he wished to explore the uncertainties people face in their 20s. Raiff, who is roughly the same age as the character he plays, revealed that he drew inspiration from personal experiences to frame the film’s narrative.

Raiff stated that his 20s are comparable to Andrew’s as he too struggled with the same issues as the main character. The writer further explained that in the early 20s, people are expected to start their own parties and make things happen for themselves. There is a level of uncertainty in life as everyone is figuring out various aspects about themselves. Therefore, Raiff decided to tell the story from the perspective of a character who draws his energy and identity from his association with other people. However, he struggles to figure out who he is without the influence or presence of other people.

Most of the film is set against the Jewish bar mitzvah tradition and the party culture surrounding it. Raiff explained that while he is not Jewish, a majority of his peers in school while growing up were Jewish. There was a culture of bar mitzvah parties at his school, and the writer drew from his experiences at these parties to shape the narrative around the tradition.

The film also presents the romantic comedy trope of finding soulmates with its own spin. It explores how young adults perceive and navigate relationships in their pursuit of lasting love. Moreover, the film also highlights how acts of kindness and respect can go a long way in forging a bond with someone.

Ultimately, ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is not based on any actual event or a particular true story. Instead, the film is an aesthetic representation of its writer/director’s life experiences and worldview. The movie’s primary theme is one’s search for individualism and acceptance. Due to the film’s realistic portrayal of these universal themes and human relationships, the narrative resonates with the audience.

Read More: Best Feel-Good Movies on Netflix