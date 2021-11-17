Where Was Christmas Flow Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Starring Tayc, Shirine Boutella, and Marion Séclin, Netflix’s ‘Christmas Flow’ is a romance-comedy holiday series that recounts a heartwarming love story of two people from very different backgrounds. Marcus is a rapper and well-known celebrity who is accused of incitement of violence against women just after winning the Best French Male Artist of the Year Award. When he unexpectedly crosses paths with Lila, a tenacious journalist who sees him as a misogynist, something about her catches his attention.

As the two get to know each other, the journalist realizes that her earlier impression of Marcus may also be wrong. The magic of Christmas slowly brings them closer, and the duo eventually falls in love with each other forgetting their differences. The romance of the unlikely couple is captured with beautiful snow-capped locations serving as the backdrop. If you are intrigued by some of the scenes and wish to learn more about the show’s production and origins, allow us to be your guide.

Christmas Flow Filming Locations

‘Christmas Flow’ is filmed entirely in France. The Western European nation is known for its medieval cities, Mediterranean beaches, rich history, and culture. The filming is primarily done sometime around March 2021. Interested to learn more about the production, we decided to dig deeper. Here’s everything we could find out!

Paris, France

The principal photography of ‘Christmas Flow’ seemingly takes place in the city of Paris in northern central France. Often recognized as one of the world’s fashion capitals, the city is a center of culture, fashion, art, and gastronomy. Eiffel Tower —one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city apart from the Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral — can be spotted in one of the scenes where Marcus and Lila are having a heart-to-heart conversation with each other on the rooftop.

Interestingly, Paris is no stranger to film and television productions, and over the years, movies like ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ ‘Inception,’ ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ ‘Happiness Never Comes Alone,’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’ were all shot in the city. Here’s a behind-the-scenes video posted by Walid Ben Mabrouk on Instagram with the rest of the film’s cast.

Is Christmas Flow Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Christmas Flow’ is not based on a true story. The show recounts an unlikely love story between a celebrity and a reporter who unexpectedly cross paths and fall for each other. While the pairing may seem unrealistic, it is not uncommon for accomplished singers, actors, and other celebrities to date or marry people from the field of Mass Media.

So Ji Sub, the Korean actor, met former TV presenter Cho Eun Jung in March 2018. So Ji Sub was promoting his film ‘Be With You’ at the time. The two became friends when they met again at a mutual friends’ gathering. It did not take long for the couple to fall for each other, and they soon started dating. After spending several months together, it became clear to the duo that they had finally found the one. The lovely couple tied the knot in 2020. To mark the occasion, the Korean actor donated $59,000 to help the people who are underprivileged.

So Ji Sub and Cho Eun’s story shows that no differences can keep two people apart when they truly love each other, which is the central theme of the Netflix series. Although Marcus and Lila’s relationship may be a fictitious one, it seems that the screenwriters may have been inspired by unlikely real-life celebrity couples to fuel the show’s fictional narrative. In the absence of any contrary claims from the cast, we can presume that ‘Christmas Flow’ is not based on a true story.

Read More: Best Christmas TV Shows on Netflix