Where Was Cleaner (2007) Filmed?

Directed by Renny Harlin, ‘Cleaner’ is a crime thriller film about a retired police officer named Tom Cutler, who runs a crime scene cleaning service. He is a widower with a daughter named Rose. One day, he gets an order from Detective Jones to clean up a crime scene in a wealthy home. The cleaner lets himself in and wipes the house clean after cataloging everything. However, when he returns the next to give the house key back to owner Ann Norcut, Tom realizes that the cleaning order was not real. Knowing that he had accidentally helped cover a crime, Tom decides to dig deep and find out who is behind the mess.

The movie boasts a phenomenal array of actors, including Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, and Eva Mendes. The suspense of the film stays strong thanks to the compelling plotline, though the backdrops are truly what keep the audience hooked. From the lavish home of Ann Norcut to the gory crime scenes, the production team does a marvelous job of setting up the stage authentically. We are sure you are curious to know where the filming ‘Cleaner’ took place. Well, we have got your back!

Cleaner Filming Locations

Set in Trenton, New Jersey, ‘Cleaner’ was shot in the state of Louisiana, specifically in Shreveport and Bossier City. Both the cities are part of the Shreveport–Bossier City metropolitan area. The production commenced on January 29, 2007, and wrapped up on March 15 of the same year. Thanks to the cinematography by Scott Kevan, the scenes within the movie are framed in the right atmosphere. Production Designer Richard Berg and the location management team helped find the perfect backdrops for the film. Let’s get to know more about these filming locations in detail!

Shreveport, Louisiana

One of the most prominent cities in the northwestern part of the state of Louisiana, Shreveport has a long and rich history. It serves as the seat of Caddo Parish, with some parts of the city located in the neighboring Bossier Parish. The city is ethnically diverse with a uniquely blended culture. Given the tax incentives offered to filmmakers in Louisiana, the city is a popular spot for the production of movies and television shows. Therefore, it is not surprising why the filming team of ‘Cleaner’ chose the city as a filming spot.

The city provides several facilities for movie and TV productions, like sound stages, prop rental facilities, lighting and grip rentals, expendables, green screen stages, and state-of-the-art filming complexes. Over the years, films and shows like ‘True Blood,’ ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine,’ ‘The Highwaymen,’ and ‘Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay.’

Bossier City, Louisiana

Located in the Bossier Parish, Bossier City is one of the major cities in Louisiana. Several locations in the city served as a backdrop for multiple sequences in the movie. The cast and crew also filmed a few scenes at Louisiana Boardwalk, located at 540 Boardwalk Boulevard. Situated to the east of the Red River, Bossier City has maintained its significance since the 19th century. The city is a thriving economic and trading zone due to its proximity to Shreveport. It has hosted production for several movies like the Samuel L. Jackson starrer ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ and ‘Battle Los Angeles.’

