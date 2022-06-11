Where was Closet Monster Filmed?

Directed and written by Stephen Dunn, ‘Closet Monster’ is a 2015 film LGBTQ+ drama movie that follows the life of a closeted gay teenager named Oscar Madly. With traumatic childhood memories still lingering in his mind after a decade, Oscar can’t wait to get out of his hometown and eventually out of his head at the same time. However, when he meets Wilder at the hardware store, his sexual feelings start brimming up but along with severe stomach pains that serve as a reminder of his trauma.

The dark undertone used throughout the drama film tends to reflect the homophobia that still exists in society and the consequences it has for the LGBTQ+ community. Moreover, the usage of some interesting backdrops in different scenes makes the viewers curious about the actual filming sites that are used for shooting the movie. Are you one such curious soul too? In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Closet Monster Filming Locations

‘Closet Monster’ was filmed entirely in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, specifically in St. John’s, Fogo Island, and Mount Pearl. By shooting a majority of the movie in the locations where the storyline is set, Stephen Dunn and his team managed to introduce more authenticity and make the film seem true-to-life.

Located in the Atlantic region, the province is composed of two different regions, as you might have guessed already — the island of Newfoundland and the continental region of Labrador. Thanks to the province’s vast and diverse terrain, it has been frequented by several filmmakers over the years. Some of the well-known movies and TV shows that have utilized the locales of Newfoundland and Labrador include ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Contact,’ ‘Outlander,’ and ‘American Gods.’ Now, let’s navigate the locations that create the settings for the LGBTQ+ film!

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

A majority of ‘Closet Monster’ was lensed in St. John’s, the capital and largest city of Newfoundland and Labrador. The production team likely traveled across the vast terrain of the city to film exterior and interior sequences against suitable backdrops. Moreover, since the narrative is loosely based on Stephen Dunn’s childhood experiences living in St. John’s, it was only fitting that he used the capital for filming the drama movie.

Located on the island of Newfoundland, the architecture in the city is quite different from the rest of Canada as most of the buildings are remnants of its rich history. The capital city is home to a number of museums and national historic sites, including the Provincial Museum of Newfoundland and Labrador, Railway Coastal Museum, Murray Premises, and Signal Hill. Other than ‘Closet Monster,’ the city has featured in several other filming projects, such as ‘Maudie,’ ‘The Grand Seduction,’ and ‘Republic of Doyle.’

Other Locations in Newfoundland and Labrador

The production team also set up camp on Fogo Island, a town on the eponymous offshore island located in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Apart from that, several pivotal sequences were also taped in Mount Pearl, the second-largest city in the province. Located in the northeastern region of the Avalon Peninsula on the island of Newfoundland, the city is landlocked as it is between the Atlantic Ocean coast to the east and Conception Bay to the west.

