‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ is a five-part soap opera limited series spin-off of NBC’s ‘Days of Our Lives,’ one of the longest-running scripted programs in the world. The spin-off revolves around a group of current and former characters from the fictional city of Salem, Illinois, where the main series is set, spending a long weekend in various parts of the world.

John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) take a flight to Zurich, Switzerland, while Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) spend their time romancing in New Orleans, Louisiana. Meanwhile, Abe Carver (James Reynolds), Paulina Price (Jackée Harry), Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) enjoy their holiday in Miami, Florida, and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has a memorable reunion with his old friends in Phoenix, Texas. If you are wondering whether ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ was filmed in those aforementioned locations or elsewhere, here is what we know.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Filming Locations

Like its parent show, ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ was filmed in a studio in Burbank, California. It was reported that filming has begun by August 2021. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Burbank, California

‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ was almost exclusively shot in the Burbank Studios in Burbank, California. Previously known as NBC Studios, it is located at 3000 W Alameda Avenue. The development of the studio was completed in 1952. NBCUniversal owned the studio since then until 2014. Worthe Real Estate Group subsequently purchased the property. In 2019, it was reported that Warner Bros. had initiated the process of acquiring the studio, which was slated to complete in 2023.

The original show has been filming in Burbank Studios since its beginning in 1965. Aside from that, projects like ‘Henry Danger’ and ‘A Futile and Stupid Gesture’ were also shot in the studio. Several stars of the spin-off shared the photos they took on platforms like Instagram.

The city of Burbank is situated only 12 miles northwest of Downtown Los Angeles. It is the home of several other studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network. Burbank is one of the greatest hubs of entertainment in the world. Movies are being produced in the city since the 1920s. The availability of an exceptionally talented workforce and high-end infrastructure makes Burbank one of the best filming locations in the world. Projects like ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Friends, and ‘Spider-Man’ were also filmed in Burbank.

Read More: Best Movie Spin-offs