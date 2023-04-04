Where Was Diary of a Mad Black Woman Filmed?

‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ is a 2005 rom-com drama movie directed by Darren Grant, and it is based on the eponymous novel by Tyler Perry, who also wrote the screenplay. The film chronicles the story of Helen McCarter, who has everything until one day she doesn’t. Her life changes drastically when her husband abandons her for another woman. As she seeks refuge, her friends and family console her.

The heartbroken woman now starts to see the world in a new light and is almost ready to move on. But Helen’s husband faces a fatal accident, which makes her doubt all her decisions. The wholesome cinematic piece has a top-notch execution, and the choice of filming locations is like a cherry on top. If you wish to learn more about the filming of the Kimberly Elise starrer, then here’s all you need to know.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman Filming Locations

‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ was entirely lensed in Georgia, specifically in Fulton County. The principal photography of the movie began on July 21, 2004. The southeastern state is known for its varied topography of beaches and mountains. The top-notch production facilities and soundstages have earned the state the popular nickname of Hollywood of The South. The Peach State is an economic and political powerhouse with popular filming sites such as the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Okefenokee Swamp, and the Chattahoochee River. So, without further ado, let’s look at the precise movie spots.

Fulton County, Georgia

The filmmakers lensed the majority of the movie in Fulton County, which covers urban regions, suburbs, and rural communities. The blend of historical monuments, contemporary architecture, parks, and lakes makes it an ideal site for recording a film. Major studios and production houses are located here, such as Pinewood Atlanta Studios and Tyler Perry Studios, and the latter could seemingly be the studio utilized for the movie. The county includes several cities and towns that served as filming sites, such as Palmetto, Roswell, Alpharetta, and Johns Creek.

One such city is Atlanta, the state capital, which beholds abundant greenery along with modern neighborhoods. It is also known as The Gate City and The City Too Busy to Hate, which depicts its part in being a vital transportation hub and playing a key role during the civil rights movement. Madea’s house in the film is actually located in the city, at 1197 Avon Avenue Sout West. Some other popular movie sites include the Georgia Aquarium, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, the High Museum of Art, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Another city preferred by the filmmakers was Fairburn, which has a well-preserved downtown area, and numerous buildings that were built in the early 19th and 20th centuries. Durham Lakes Country Club, Senoia Road, and Campbellton Road are the most renowned shooting spots here. If you ever get the chance to visit Fairburn, make sure you go to Duncan Park, Cochran Mill Brewing Company, Old Campbell County Museum, Southside Theatre Guild, and Twins Lake Golf Club. Two other comedy movies filmed in Fulton County are ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’

Read More: Is Diary of a Mad Black Woman Based on a True Story?