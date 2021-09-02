‘Do the Right Thing’ is a 1989 comedy-drama by Spike Lee which centers around a neighborhood where racial tensions between its African American and Italian American residents simmers and finally reaches breaking point. Set on a sweltering hot summer day within a specific neighborhood, the film offers a magnified and relevant look at the socio-political landscape of the time surrounding race. The larger social commentary the film’s explosive ending offers has ensured its place in the annals of history and makes it a regular feature in lists of the greatest movies of all time. Curious about where ‘Do the Right Thing’ was filmed? Let’s find out.

Do the Right Thing Filming Locations

The film, set in the Big Apple, was shot completely in a New York City neighborhood. A few sets were built on location, but the locale was left largely unchanged for filming. Spike Lee, the film’s writer, director, and producer, reportedly hired guards from the Nation of Islam to provide on-set security, who were also responsible for boarding up abandoned houses in the neighborhood to deter drug abusers from loitering in the area. Filming seemingly took place between July 18, 1988, and September 14, 1988. Let’s take a closer look at the specific filming locations used.

New York City, New York

The film is set and shot entirely on Stuyvesant Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Filming took place on a section of the street between Lexington Avenue and Quincy Street. So iconic is the film that on its 25th anniversary in 2014, a part of Stuyvesant Avenue was renamed Do the Right Thing Way.

The film’s central character, Mookie, is portrayed living with his sister in a brownstone house that is actually located on 173 Stuyvesant Avenue, on the corner of Quincy Street. His iconic dialogue, which mentions the film’s title, was filmed at 169 Stuyvesant Avenue.

Filming for the house of Mother Sister, a character who watches all the happenings in the neighborhood, took place at 167 Stuyvesant Avenue, and the Yes Jesus Baptist Church used the apartment building at 184 Stuyvesant Avenue as a stand-in. A fake front was seemingly added to the building for filming.

The production also used 174 Stuyvesant Avenue to portray DJ Mister Señor Love Daddy’s (Samuel L. Jackson) radio studio. The vibrant mural seen in the film was reportedly painted on the side of a building at 157 Stuyvesant Avenue.

The pizzeria that plays a central role in the film’s climax and is seen throughout the movie was actually one of the few large-scale sets constructed for the film, as was the Korean grocery store. The set for Sal’s Pizzeria was built on a lot located on the corner of Lexington and Stuyvesant Avenues.

