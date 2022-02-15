Where Was Dog (2022) Filmed?

Helmed by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin in their respective directorial debut, the comedy-drama road movie ‘Dog’ chronicles a spirited adventure of a man and a dog. U.S. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) gets the briefing on his next mission, which is a bit tricky. He has to escort Lulu, a Belgian Malinois military working dog, to her handler’s funeral, racing against time. In the sprawling journey from a military base up north in Washington to Nogales, Arizona, the duo of Briggs and Lulu form a tight-knit bond.

Although there remain bumps in this relationship (and some torn seats), Channing Tatum shines in the comic role alongside the rambunctious canine. As it often happens in road movies, most of the story occurs along the dusty highways and rundown motels while occasionally transporting the viewers to military bases. However, if you wonder where the movie was filmed, let us give you a detailed tour.

Dog Filming Locations

‘Dog’ was filmed in and around the U.S., especially in California. Filming reportedly commenced sometime around mid-2020 and wrapped up sometime afterward. As per Tatum, three different dogs were roped in to play the character of the fictional canine Lulu. The movie, in turn, remembers Tatum’s own dog of the same name, a pit bull-Catahoula mix, who died in 2018 from cancer.

Newton Thomas Sigel, whose credits include ‘The Usual Suspects,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ and ‘Drive,’ served as the Director of Photography in the movie. On the other hand, the dynamic duo of Laurence Bennett and Thomas P. Wilkins handled the production design. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Los Angeles County, California

The movie is supposed to be a cross-country journey. However, most of the filming took place in and around California, especially in Los Angeles County. ‘Dog’ is also one of the first movies to resume filming following the ease of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The production team captured several sequences in Santa Clarita, a Californian city in Los Angeles County, around 33 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Several interior sequences were filmed at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, a 4-star accommodation located at 506 South Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles. From the 1984 film ‘Ghostbusters’ to David Fincher’s ‘The Game,’ an array of world-famous productions were shot in the hotel premises.

The crew filmed additional sequences in Lancaster, a charter city in northern Los Angeles County. It sits in the middle of the sparsely populated Antelope Valley of the western Mojave Desert. Moreover, additional sequences were filmed in Valencia, a picturesque unincorporated community in the northwestern part of Los Angeles County.

Monterey County, California

Some filming took place in Monterey County, along the Big Sur coastline of California. On its western side lies the Pacific Ocean, while the Santa Lucia Mountains characterize the eastern front. The picturesque view makes the coastline a coveted area for long drives. A scene in the film features the Bixby Creek Bridge, a spectacular open-spandrel arch bridge situated on Highway One. Due to the iconic architecture, it has become one of the most photographed bridges in the state.

