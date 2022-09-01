Where Was Dolphin Tale Filmed?

Based on an extraordinary true story of a dolphin named Winter and the eponymous book, ‘Dolphin Tale’ is a 2011 family drama movie directed by Charles Martin Smith that follows a lonely 11-year-old Sawyer Nelson and an injured dolphin named Winter. The young dolphin gets trapped in a crab trap and damages her tail quite severely in the process. Upon spotting the dolphin on the coast, Sawyer calls for help. Although she is taken to the marine hospital immediately, it is next to impossible to save her tail.

Now, Winter needs a miracle if she wants to get back into the water and swim again. Fortunately for her, a marine biologist, a prosthetics designer, and a devoted friend, Sawyer, come to her rescue and make the impossible possible. Apart from the wholesome narrative, the viewers are also likely to be invested in the different locations that appear in the backdrop of the film. In case you are wondering where ‘Dolphin Tale’ was filmed, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Dolphin Tale Filming Locations

‘Dolphin Tale’ was filmed in its entirety in Florida, particularly in Pinellas County. The principal photography for the dolphin-based movie reportedly commenced in September 2010 and wrapped up in December of the same year. This true story about Winter took place in Florida, so the filming unit decided to tape the movie on location in order to enhance the quality and bring more authenticity to the narrative. So, let’s not waste any more time and dive right into the details of all the specific locations of the family drama!

Pinellas County, Florida

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Dolphin Tale’ were taped across Pinellas County, a county situated on the west central coast of Florida. Primarily, the production team set up camp in the Clearwater Marine Aquarium at 249 Windward Passage in the city of Clearwater, where Winter is kept. The Long Center at 1501 N Belcher Road in Clearwater also served as a prominent production location. Meanwhile, the beach scenes for the film were seemingly lensed in Fort De Soto Park at 3500 Pinellas Bayway South in Tierra Verde.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were also spotted shooting several important scenes on campuses of two different institutions — Admiral Farragut Academy – Preparatory School & International Boarding School at 501 Park Street North and Pinellas Technical College at 901 34th Street South, both in the city of St. Petersburg. Furthermore, some interior scenes were recorded in the studio of Bay News 9 at 700 Carillon Parkway #9 in St. Petersburg.

For shooting additional portions of ‘Dolphin Tale,’ the filming unit even utilized the locales of the city of Tarpon Springs, Satin Leaf Avenue in Oldsmar, and the Honeymoon Island State Park at 1 Causeway Boulevard in Dunedin. Apart from this dolphin-based movie, Pinellas County has served as an important filming site for many other productions, such as ‘Spring Breakers,’ ‘The Punisher,’ ‘Waiting on Mary,’ and ‘Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks.’

