Where Was Flight (2012) Filmed?

Directed by Robert Zemeckis (‘Forrest Gump‘), ‘Flight’ is a 2012 thriller drama movie that is loosely inspired by the 2000 crash of Alaska Airlines Flight 261, which occurred due to a broken jackscrew. The narrative revolves around William ‘Whip’ Whitaker Sr., a commercial airline pilot who suffers from drug-related problems and alcoholism. Although he has managed to complete all his flights safely until now, his record is broken when a technical malfunction causes his plane to crash.

However, Whip is able to pull off a miraculous crash-landing that results in just 6 casualties. When the crash investigation reveals the truth about his addiction, things go from bad to worse for him as he vows to work on his addiction and get sober. The thrilling and dramatic narrative of the Denzel Washington-starrer tends to keep the viewers hooked on the film from the beginning to the end. But what might intrigue you more is the interesting use of locations, including the interiors of the plane and the plane crashing scene. In case you wish to learn about the production locations of ‘Flight’ in a detailed manner, we have got you covered!

Flight Filming Locations

‘Flight’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in Metro Atlanta. The principal photography for the film commenced around mid-October 2011 and wrapped up by December of the same year. By choosing to film a majority of the film on location, where the story is set, the filming unit added an element of authenticity to the narrative, which is loosely inspired by a true event, as mentioned above. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the thriller drama!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Flight’ were lensed in Metro Atlanta, the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Georgia. The hotel scene where Whip gets drunk in his hotel room the night before his hearing was taped in Atlanta Marriott Marquis at 265 Peachtree Center Avenue Northeast in Atlanta. As for the hospital scenes, they were shot in the critical care wing of St. Joseph’s Hospital at 5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Atlanta.

For recording several pivotal scenes, the cast and crew members of the film set up camp in EUE/Screen Gems Studios Atlanta. Located at 175 Lakewood Way in Atlanta, the 33-acre Atlanta studio facility houses 11 different soundstages that provide 250,000 sq ft of production space as well as 50,000 sq ft of furnished office space, making it an ideal filming site for many movies and TV shows.

Furthermore, Meliá Atlanta Hotel at 590 West Peachtree Street Northwest, St. Regis Atlanta at 88 West Paces Ferry Road, Crowne Plaza Atlanta – Midtown at 590 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta First United Methodist Church at 360 Peachtree Street Northeast, and Turner Field at 755 Hank Aaron Drive, served as prominent production locations for the movie.

Other than that, Hall’s Flying Ranch at 771 Hall Road in Hampton stood in for the farmhouse where Whip moves to after encountering the media circus surrounding the plane crash. The production unit used a private farm, Green Livin Farms at 5177 Floyd Street Northeast in Covington near Highway 278, to build an elaborate and large set. Moreover, they hired Scroggins Aviation Mockup & Effects to get three decommissioned MD-80 series aircraft to stand in for the crashed plane in the movie, with additional MD-80-series aircraft utilized to tape the interior scenes of the plane.

