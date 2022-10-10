Where Was Hulu’s Grimcutty Filmed?

Written and directed by John William Ross, Hulu’s ‘Grimcutty’ is a horror mystery movie that revolves around the titular scary internet meme, causing panic among all the parents in town. They are sure that Grimcutty is making their children harm not only themselves but others as well. Things become far more complicated when the monster comes to life and attacks Asha Chaudry and her little brother, Kamran. However, her parents are convinced that she is immersed in the challenge and harming herself, so they take her phone away.

Now, Asha has to do everything in her power to make her parents believe in her and stop Grimcutty in his tracks. The thriller movie possesses several jumpscare moments sprinkled throughout the narrative, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. At the same time, the use of dark and eerie locations will likely intrigue you and make you eager to know where ‘Grimcutty’ was shot. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Grimcutty Filming Locations

‘Grimcutty’ was filmed entirely in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the horror movie reportedly commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up after a month or so in October of the same year. Situated in the Western US, the Golden State is the nation’s most populous and third largest state by area. Moreover, California’s economy is considered one of the largest sub-national economies worldwide. Now, let’s not waste any time and traverse all the specific locations that appear in the Hulu movie!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Grimcutty’ were lensed across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. The cast and crew reportedly traveled across the region to tape important scenes on location and possibly utilized the facilities of one of the hi-tech film studios in the area. Specifically, they recorded several sequences in Los Angeles, the central city of the county.

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles County has a highly diverse landscape encompassing many mountain ranges, lush green forests, lakes, rivers, valleys, islands, and deserts, making it a suitable filming site for different productions. The county is also home to numerous tourist attractions, including Griffith Park, the La Brea Tar Pits, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, Venice Beach, Mount Wilson Observatory, the Los Angeles Children’s Museum, and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Over the years, Los Angeles and its surrounding areas have hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. Some notable ones are ‘Blonde,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘The Bling Ring,’ ‘Dangerous Minds,’ and ‘Two and a Half Men.’

