Where Was Jack and Jill Filmed?

Directed by Dennis Dugan, ‘Jack and Jill’ is a comedy movie that centers around twin siblings Jack and Jill Sadelstein. Jack is an advertising executive who is asked to rope in Al Pacino for a commercial. Despite Jack being constantly irked at his sister, he persuades her to date the actor, who seems to have developed a liking for Jill. Sandler’s flawless portrayal of Jack, a pawn of the entertainment industry of Los Angeles, holds our interest throughout the movie. So, are you curious to know where the magic took place behind the scenes? Well, we have you covered!

Jack and Jill Filming Locations

Since Jack Sadelstein works in the media industry, it makes sense for the movie to be set in Los Angeles, California. In addition, a few other scenes also took place in Florida. The comedy-drama was seemingly filmed in late 2010. Now, let us dive into more details about the filming locations!

Los Angeles County, California

‘Jack and Jill’ was predominantly shot in various parts of Los Angeles County, California. The birthday party scene was shot at Plummer Park. The public park is located at 1211 North Vista Street, which lies in the city of West Hollywood. A few driveby shots also make the cut, including the one lensed at Morton’s The Steakhouse on 435 La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles. However, the outlet is now permanently closed. Another scene takes place at 9250 Beverly Boulevard, Beverly Hills, which is where the Mercedes-Benz showroom is now located.

One of the key aspects of the movie is a house located on 1343 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades. The wealthy residential neighborhood of Los Angeles is thriving between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. The Temescal Gateway Park in Pacific Palisades is suitable for hiking and even sightseeing, owing to its magnificent views of the coastline and the spectacular Will Rogers State Beach.

Several important scenes in ‘Jack and Jill’ were shot at the famous Sony Pictures Studios, at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Formerly known as MGM Studios, the state-of-the-art production studio offers 18 stages for filming. Live taping for unscripted shows such as ‘Shark Tank‘ and ‘Jeopardy!’ take place on the premises.

Filming took place on the Allure of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis-class cruise ship. The size of Allure of the Seas can be compared to the Oasis of the Seas, both of which were built around the same specifications. The cruisers present on the ship during filming reportedly feature as extras. As per sources, director Dennis Dugan welcomed adults aged 30 to 60 years and children between the ages of 6 and 14.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

In October 2010, the production crew went to Fort Lauderdale, a city on the southeastern coast of Florida known for its boating canals other than beaches. Before the filming commenced in the second week of November the same year, Sande Alessi Casting took in extras to film a few scenes. The casting calls took place over the weekend during the last week of October 2010. They were hosted at Keiser University, situated at 1500 Northwest 49th Street. Hundreds of people of different ages and ethnicities were allowed to participate as extras. They received $100 for 10 hours, in addition to time and a half for overtime. Shooting will begin the second week of November.

Read More: Best Adam Sandler Movies