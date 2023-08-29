Where Was Land of the Lost Filmed?

Loosely based on the 1974 eponymous TV series by Sid & Marty Krofft, Allan Foshko, and David Gerrold, ‘Land of the Lost’ is a 2009 action-adventure comedy movie that stars Will Ferrell as Rick Marshall, a low-level paleontologist who gets sucked into a space-time vortex along with his assistant Holly and a survivalist named Will. The three of them consequently find themselves in a world full of dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures known as Sleestaks. Since Rick, Holly, and Will have a limited supply of resources at their disposal, they must enlist the help and support of their only ally in this strange world, that is, a primate named Chaka.

Now, the trio must rely on Chaka in order to survive for as long as possible, enough to find a way back home. The Brad Silberling directorial, besides Ferrell, features hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Danny McBride, Anna Friel, Jorma Taccone, John Boylan, and Matt Lauer. The fantasy comedy film takes place in the real world as well as the desert-like fantastical world where several unique creatures co-exist. So, if you are wondering where ‘Land of the Lost’ was actually shot, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Land of the Lost Filming Locations

‘Land of the Lost’ was filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles, Trona, and a few other locations across the Golden State. As per reports, principal photography for the comedy film kicked off in early March 2008. Given the close links to the Hollywood industry, California makes for the perfect backdrop for different kinds of productions, including the Will Ferrell starrer! Now, without much ado, let’s take a look at all the specific shooting sites that appear in the movie!

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of ‘Land of the Lost’ was lensed in Los Angeles County with the production team traveling to various streets and neighborhoods to shoot different sequences in suitable backdrops. For instance, they reportedly utilized the facilities of Universal Studios at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City. In particular, they set up camp primarily in stages 12, 27, and 28, where they shot most of the pivotal scenes. Apart from the numerous sound stages, the film studio complex is also home to several backlot locations, including Colonial Street, Alleys, Bate Motel, Central Park, and so on, providing a wide range of options to the filmmakers.

Moreover, La Brea Tar Pits and Museum at 5801 Wilshire Boulevard in the city of Los Angeles served as yet another key production location. The cast and crew were also spotted by many locals and passersby taping various scenes in and around The Roadside Gift Shop at West Avenue I and 110th Street in the city of Lancaster. Unfortunately, the shop has been permanently closed, as of now. Other than ‘Land of the Lost,’ Los Angeles County has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Odd Couple II,’ ‘Snakes on a Train,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Other Locations in California

Additional portions for ‘Land of the Lost’ were taped in Trona, an unincorporated community in California’s San Bernardino County. Moreover, several areas of the California Desert National Conservation Area are featured in the movie. For instance, the production team constructed a motel on-site in the Salt Flats near Trona Pinnacles where they shot quite a few important portions. The filming unit of the adventure comedy movie also set up camp in Dumont Dunes, which is an area of the Mojave Desert.

Read More: Best Dinosaur Movies