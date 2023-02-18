Where Was Lifetime’s A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A part of the Lifetime’s ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ lineup, ‘A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story’ is a thriller movie that follows a single mother named Cindy who falls in love again with a mechanic named Randy Roth, long after her husband’s tragic demise. Not long after their marriage, she realizes that there is a darker side to Randy she was not aware of.

Cindy’s best friend Lori keeps advising her to end the marriage but before she can actually do something about it, she ends up drowning in a lake during a family trip with her husband and kids. Following her death, Randy cremates her, takes her kids into custody, and tries to collect her life insurance policy. In an attempt to find the truth about the entire matter, Lori digs deep and discovers Randy’s bloody past. The Maritte Lee Go directorial involves the use of some interesting locations that keep the audience guessing where it was shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story Filming Locations

‘A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story’ was filmed entirely in West Virginia, particularly in Fairmont. The principal photography for the Lifetime movie commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Now, without wasting time, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the thriller movie!

Fairmont, West Virginia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story’ were lensed in and around Fairmont, a city in and county seat of West Virginia’s Marion County. From the looks of it, the filming unit set up camp at various sites across the city to record different interior and exterior scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, during the production process, they were spotted taping several important portions in and around DJ’s 50’S & 60’S Diner at 1181 Airport Road in Fairmont.

Moreover, the cast and crew reportedly utilized one of the private residences in the city for shooting a few key scenes. The principal city of the Fairmont micropolitan area, Fairmont is known to be the Pepperoni Roll Capital of the world, as this is where the eponymous snack originated. Furthermore, it is home to some important landmarks such as Fairmont’s National White Collar Crime Center, NOAA Robert H. Mollohan Research Facility, the Jacobs-Hutchinson Block building, and the NASA Independent Verification and Validation Facility.

A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story Cast

Colin Egglesfield essays Randy Roth in the Lifetime movie. The actor has done notable roles in TV shows like ‘All My Children,’ ‘Melrose Place,’ and ‘The Client List,’ which is why you might find his face familiar. On the other hand, Laura Jill Ramsey stars in the movie as Cindy, Randy’s wife. Ramsey has appeared in several movies and TV shows like ‘Lords of Dogtown,’ ‘The Ruins,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Somewhere,’ ‘Hindsight,’ and ‘Awful Nice.’ Moreover, Chrishell Stause essays the role of Cindy’s best friend, Lori.

You might recognize Chrishell from her performances in ‘Selling Sunset,’ ‘All My Children,’ and ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Other cast members include Rachel Stubington (Dana Carlson), Meredith Jackson (Donna Clift), Sara Lindsey (Stacey Reese), Amy Parrish (Megan Carlson), Jim E. Chandler (John Carlson), and Jonathan Bergman (Greg Roth). Furthermore, Sarab Kamoo (Marilyn Brenneman), Cathy Salvodon (Detective Sue “Soupie” Peters), Katy Wilson (Mary Jo Phillips), and Bryant Bentley (Detective Mullinax) appear in pivotal roles.

