Where Was Lifetime’s Dirty Little Deeds Filmed? Is it a True Story?

‘Dirty Little Deeds’ is a thriller movie by Lifetime that follows Jessica and Simon, a newly-wed couple eager to start their lives together. Unfortunately, when the father of the latter unexpectedly passes away, the couple is forced to move to his estate to help with the family winery that has been struggling for a while. Simon’s family treats Jessica in an unfriendly manner, and she soon learns about her husband’s ex-wife Daphne. When the dead body of Daphne is suddenly recovered from the estate, Jessica grows suspicious of her husband and decides to dig up his past, only to learn some dark secrets about Simon’s family.

The suspense behind the death of Simon’s former wife and the growing tension between his family and Jessica unfolds at the vast estate where the newly-wed couple moves. If the feeling of ever-present danger throughout the film got you hooked, and you now wish to learn more about its production, cast, or origins, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dirty Little Deeds Filming Locations

‘Dirty Little Deeds’ was filmed in Roanoke, Virginia. The Southeastern state of America is known for the Appalachian Trail, the Brunswick Stew, Shenandoah National Park, and Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. Principal photography commenced in the last week of April 2021 and wrapped up sometime in May 2021. The filming in the region is limited to a few locations, so let’s learn more about them!

Roanoke, Virginia

Roanoke serves as the primary filming location for this Dylan Vox directorial. Situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the independent city also serves as a filming location for several motion pictures like ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘A Son of Satan,’ ‘I Work for Johnny,’ and ‘The Vampires of Zanzibar.’ Here’s a behind-the-scenes photo from the set posted by Nicole Danielle Watts (Detective Brown) on Instagram.

Dirty Little Deeds Cast

Nayirah Teshali portrays Jessica, the newly-wed protagonist who discovers the dark truth about her new husband’s family. You may recall the young actress in the television movie ‘A party gone wrong.’ Adam Hollick plays the role of Jessica’s husband, Simon. His acting credits include ‘Labor of Lies’ and ‘Burning Little Lies.’

Ashley Doris appears as Madison Snow, Jessica’s best friend, who is always by her side. The actress is best known for ‘Her Deadly Groom’ and ‘Life Lessons with Trish & Nancy.’ Other noteworthy cast members include Aleksandra Kaniak (Amelia), Michael Swan (Francis), Nicole Danielle Watts (Detective Brown), Alex Mitchell (Evelyn), Jeff Worden (Terry), Nerissa Tedesco (Miss Watkins), and Deb Foster (Daphne).

Is Dirty Little Deeds Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Dirty Little Deeds’ is not based on a true story. The suspicious death of Simon’s former wife may give the impression that some real-life murder mystery inspires the film, but that is not the case. Jeremy M. Inman and Josiah Nelson have been credited for the script. The recurring themes in the film are deception and murder that have become all too common in popular culture. Lifetime is also guilty of overusing similar plotlines in the past. While there have been several movies made by them with an almost identical narrative, very few come as close as ‘Secrets in the Mansion.’

‘Secrets in the Mansion’ follows Brandi, a young woman who falls madly in love with her boyfriend, Aaron. However, she is clueless that he comes from one of the wealthiest families in the entire country until she visits his family estate. Like Jessica, Brandi soon learns that Aaron’s family harbors sinister secrets that turn her world upside down. It goes on to show that the Dylan Vox directorial is in no way an entirely unique film. But it uses recurring plotlines to drive its narrative, which is entirely fictitious.

