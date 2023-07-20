Where Was Lifetime’s Don’t Kill the Babysitter Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Chris Bragg, Lifetime’s ‘Don’t Kill the Babysitter’ is a thriller movie that follows a struggling young woman named Mariela who wishes to leave her native nation Venezuela behind to build her career in the States, but she is unable to secure an au pair job. But things take a turn for the better for her when she has a successful video interview with Chase and Lori Collins and gets hired to babysit for their young daughter, Abbey. As Mariela starts working for the Collins, she notices that they are extra-protective of Abbey.

Moreover, Mariela finds some of the family’s behavior odd — Lori’s constant cough attacks and a secret locked door in Chase’s office — making her doubt their real motive for hiring her. Originally titled ‘Devious Deeds,’ the film mainly unfolds in and around the residence of the Collins family, which acts as an additional character in the movie. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the filming sites of ‘Don’t Kill the Babysitter.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Don’t Kill the Babysitter Filming Locations

‘Don’t Kill the Babysitter’ was filmed in Alberta, particularly in Calgary. As per reports, principal photography for the suspenseful movie commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up after three weeks or so in April of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime film!

Calgary, Alberta

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Don’t Kill the Babysitter’ were reportedly lensed in and around the largest city of the Canadian province of Alberta, that is, Calgary. From the looks of it, the production team set up camp at some actual residential properties and establishments to tape many important interior scenes, including the Collin family’s residence, for the thriller film. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of some of the portions being shot using the facilities of one of the film studios situated in and around the city, such as the Calgary Film Centre and Rocky Mountain Film Studio.

The filming unit also traveled across the Stampede City to various neighborhoods and streets in order to record different key exterior sequences against suitable backdrops. The cityscape of Calgary consists of a number of attractions and monuments, some of which might end up featuring in the backdrop of some scenes of the movie. They are the Calgary Tower, Calgary Zoo, National Music Centre, Telus Convention Centre, the Core Centre, Stephen Avenue, and the Eau Claire Market.

Besides ‘Don’t Kill the Babysitter,’ Calgary’s locales have been featured in various film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Bourne Legacy,’ ‘The Last Rites of Ransom Pride,’ ‘The Fourth War,’ ‘Ice Bue,’ ‘Lies My Mother Told Me,’ and ‘Fortunate Son.’

Don’t Kill the Babysitter Cast

In the Lifetime movie, Valentina Andrade plays the role of Mariela Rodriguez, the babysitter hired by the Collins family. Apart from featuring in some short films, such as ‘To Be Like You,’ ‘The House with A Red Door,’ ‘Victoria Short Film,’ and ‘Brone and His Branch,’ she also stars as the Crying Cadet in ‘Motherland: Fort Salem.’ This might be one of the reasons why some of you might recognize her face. Dawn Nagazina and D. Adam Jamieson portray Lori Collins and Chase Collings, respectively, in the thriller film.

While the former has quite a few movies and TV shows to credit, including ‘Root of the Problem,’ ‘Sex, Lies & Murder,’ ‘The Pond,’ and ‘Wynonna Earp,’ Jamieson has also been a part of various film projects, such as the likes of ‘Darker Than Night,’ ‘Heartland,’ ‘The Secret History of: The Wild West.’ There are several other cast members who play important roles in the film — Isla Spencer as Abbey Collins, Jamie Shelnitz as Sarah Smith, Bryan J. McHale as Jacob Raven, Sarah Munn as Mackenzie, Camila Schroh as Ana Rodriguez, and Gery Schubert as Sheriff Keane.

