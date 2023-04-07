Where Was Lifetime’s Infidelity Can Be Fatal Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Liftime’s ‘Infidelity Can Be Fatal’ revolves around a private investigator who unveils the true face of cheating husbands and lovers to their gullible partners. She comes across a man who she doesn’t fully know but falls in love with. As time passes, the investigator discovers how this mystery man might be her impending doom and worst nightmare. The thriller movie is helmed by Danny J. Boyle, who effortlessly utilizes the eerie and dark backdrop to create suspense. If your inner film aficionado wants to learn about these filming sites, we’ve got you covered.

Infidelity Can Be Fatal Filming Locations

‘Infidelity Can Be Fatal’ was filmed in British Columbia, mainly in Kamloops. The principal photography for the Lifetime movie occurred around July 2022, and the team seemingly wrapped up the project on July 20, 2022. The Western Canadian province is known for its stunning natural landscapes and competitive tax incentives. It is the home to Vancouver, AKA Hollywood North, along with other renowned cities and towns. Now, let’s explore the exact locations that appear in the thriller movie!

Kamloops, British Columbia

‘Infidelity Can Be Fatal’ was primarily lensed in Kamloops, a city at the confluence of the North and South Thompson Rivers. It has a varied terrain that ranges from mountains, forests, rivers, and trails. Besides, the dry and sunny climate attracts moviemakers for outdoor filming opportunities. The production team reportedly lensed some segments on Victoria Street and other parts of Canada’s Tournament Capital. Throughout the year, the city experiences four different seasons, which are useful for taping different types of scenarios.

Kamloops is also a place of great cultural significance, as many First Nations communities settled here. Therefore, it can be the perfect backdrop to unique and culturally diverse storylines. Moreover, the expenses are quite low compared to larger cities where filmmakers spend more on permits and accommodations. Kamloops Airport, Downtown Kamloops, Kamloops Indian Band Reserve, and Kamloops Lake are some prominent filming sites of the lively city. Other thriller movies shot in this area include ‘Shooter’ and ‘The A-Team.’

Infidelity Can Be Fatal Cast

Matthew MacCaull essays the character of Clive in the Lifetime movie. You might know the versatile actor from ‘Food for the Heart’ as Eli and ‘Tomorrowland’ as Dave Clark. The thriller cinematic piece also stars Lanie McAuley as Lucy. The talented actress is also recognized for her portrayal of Sky in ‘Country Roads Christmas’ and Chloe in ‘The Podcast Murders.’

Other actors who appear in the movie include Dalias Blake as August, Carly Fawcett as Cami, Jonathan Hawley Purvis as Charles, Vincent Ross as Remi, Alana Hawley Purvis as Adriana, and Sasha Piltsin as Dimitri. It also features Kamryn Marie Roy as Kamryn Roy, Shay Galor as Jane, Alvin Tam as Rex, and Truman Tremblay as Dean Calvet.

