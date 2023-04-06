Where Was Lifetime’s Murder at Blackthorne Manor Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Murder at Blackthorne Manor’ centers on Hayley, who professionally creates murder mystery parties at the Blackthorne Manor. However, after a show, she finds the body of the owner in the manor. The game becomes a reality, and now she must unveil the culprit along with her co-worker and boss’ business partner. The thriller movie film is directed by David Benullo, who features elements of mystery and suspense effortlessly. The spooky and eerie atmosphere was the result of choosing the perfect filming locations. If you’re eager to know where the bone-chilling cinematic piece was shot, we’ve got you covered.

Murder at Blackthorne Manor Filming Locations

‘Murder at Blackthorne Manor’ was reportedly lensed in California, likely in Los Angeles. The movie’s principal photography seemingly occurred around March 2023. The west coast state is a preferred location for shooting for its varied and picturesque landscapes, from beaches and deserts to mountains and forests. The Golden State has multiple tourist spots, such as Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There’s also the availability of local talent and high-end movie studios like Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures, along with iconic filming sites such as the Griffith Observatory, Beverly Hills, and Malibu Beach. Now, let’s dive into the exact locations that can be spotted in the Lifetime movie!

Los Angeles, California

Most pivotal portions of ‘Murder at Blackthorne Manor’ were supposedly lensed in Los Angeles, a city on the Pacific coast surrounded by mountains, making it geographically diverse. As per reports, the cast and crew traveled across the city to shoot scenes against numerous backdrops. Moreover, they likely utilized the facilities of a film studio in or around Los Angeles to tape additional sequences. The City of Angels is known for Getty Center, Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach, and The Hollywood Sign.

The infrastructure for filmmaking is remarkable in the city, with top-notch soundstages, post-production facilities, and equipment rental houses. The variety of surroundings also makes Los Angeles ideal for recording movies and TV shows based in global cities like New York City, London, or Paris. Even though the cost of filming in the city is high, the great tax incentives provided by the state help the team to find attractive places and backdrops at a reasonable budget. Other thriller movies that were taped in Los Angeles include, ‘The Night Agent’ and ‘Bullet Train.’

Murder at Blackthorne Manor Cast

The Lifetime movie stars Christie Leverette, who supposedly plays the character of Haley. The actress can be seen in other notable projects like ‘Sistas’ as Maria and ‘A Deadly Mistake’ as April. James A. Pierce III portrays the role of Charles Benedict in ‘Murder at Blackthorne Manor.’ You may recognize the actor as Kwame from ‘Bubbly Brown Sugar’ and ‘13TH STEPPING’ as Andre ‘Saffron’ Williams.

The talented cast also features Bobby Slaski as Jackson, Shahjehan Khan as Gordon Ramshaw, and Trevor Lyons as Roy. Other supporting members who appear in the movie are Veronica Martell as Diana Montgomery, James Legris as Dwayne, Mike Mitchell Jr. as Reggie, and Andrea Margaret Higgins as Evie Frankle.

Read More:Is Lifetime’s Murder at Blackthorne Manor Based on a True Story?