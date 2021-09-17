Where Was Lifetime’s My Husband’s Secret Brother Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Andrew Lawrence, Lifetime‘s ‘My Husband’s Secret Brother’ follows Jackie, a single mother who has inherited her husband’s fortune after his untimely death. Unfortunately, financial security proves to be of little help for her as one tragedy strikes after another. However, Jackie considers herself lucky to have found love again when she gets remarried to Kevin, a plastic surgeon. But her happiness is short-lived as the secrets of her ex-husband’s family come back to haunt her again. Jackie is forced to question who his new husband really is and begins to fear for the safety of her daughter and herself.

The thriller movie captures the unexpected twists and turns in the life of the mother-daughter duo as they deal with loss and try to rebuild their life only to find themselves in a complicated struggle for their own lives. The films naturally intrigue viewers’ imagination who may wish to learn more about the film’s cast, origins, or production details. If you, too, are looking for similar information, we have got you covered.

My Husband’s Secret Brother Filming Locations

The lifetime movie was filmed entirely in California. The state has been the center of the global film industry for decades now and has been involved in the production of countless movies and television projects over the years. Production in the region mostly took place in Los Angeles. So, let’s have a look at the specific filming locations of the movie to have a better understanding of its production.

Los Angeles, California

The principal photography of the Andrew Lawrence directorial took place in Los Angeles. The City of Angels is a sought-after filming location thanks to the quick access to different settings, a favorable Mediterranean climate, and ease of accessibility of filming services. Filming in the region was done in Central City Studio 1, which is located at 8411 Canoga Avenue, Canoga Park, California 91304.

The studio offers all kinds of sets to facilitate movie production along with other state-of-the-art services that filmmakers value. The shooting also reportedly took place in several other regions in Los Angeles.

My Husband’s Secret Brother Cast

Samantha Cope leads the talented cast of the thriller movie by essaying the role of Jacqueline Everstone, a.k.a Jackie, a single mother who tries to rebuild her life with her daughter after her husband’s untimely death. The actress is best known for television shows like ‘Insecure,’ ‘Private,’ and ‘The Lake.’ Joey Lawrence appears as Kevin, the plastic surgeon whom Jackie marries with the hope of starting a new life.

You may recall watching him on ‘Melissa & Joey’ and the 90s sitcom titled ‘Blossom.’ Jolene Kim plays the role of Esmeralda while Adrienne Thomas appears as Maya Wilder.’ Other noteworthy cast members include Charleston Lawrence (as Madison), Andrew Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, Robert Davi, and Jennifer Taylor.

Is My Husband’s Secret Brother Based on a True Story?

No, ‘My Husband’s Secret Brother’ is not based on a true story. The familial conflicts that unfold in the Lifetime movie are a bit overdramatic, but one can see that they are inspired in some form from real-life situations. However, the viewers should not postulate that the movie in any way intends to present a dramatized version of a true story. The credit for the film’s premise goes entirely to Andrew Lawrence and Tim Schaaf, the talented screenwriters who have collaborated to come up with the intriguing story of loss and betrayal. Interestingly, a Lifetime movie titled ‘My Husband’s Secret Twin’ has previously been based on a similar central plotline as the Andrew Lawrence directorial.

Although there are unmissable differences in the premise of both films, they ultimately boil down to themes of betrayal and deception. Like Jackie, the life of Melanie, the protagonist of ‘My Husband’s Secret Twin,’ is turned upside down by her husband’s brother, who has evil intentions for her. Both the films have sought some inspiration from real life to weave an intriguing story that leaves viewers baffled. In the absence of any evidence and with the knowledge that none of the cast members have claimed otherwise, we can safely assume that ‘My Husband’s Secret Brother’ is not based on a true story.

Read More: Best Thriller Movies