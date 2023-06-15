Where Was Lifetime’s Pocket Dial Murder Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Pocket Dial Murder’ is a thriller movie co-written and helmed by Roxanne Boisvert that revolves around a young married couple — Stacey and Jeff — who are happily married and live a rather content life. However, one fateful night she receives a pocket dial from her husband and hears a woman talking over the phone before eventually getting shot to death. Later that night, when Jeff returns home, he claims that he lost his phone.

Not knowing what to make of it all, Stacey doesn’t think Jeff is capable of murder but just to be sure and to get to the bottom of the case, she does a little investigation of her own. Owing to the interesting use of locations, including the residence of Stacey and Jeff, many of you must be curious to learn about the actual filming sites of ‘Pocket Dial Murder.’ Well, if you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Pocket Dial Murder Filming Locations

‘Pocket Dial Murder’ was filmed in its entirety in Ontario, especially in Ottawa. Principal photography for the thriller movie reportedly commenced on November 26, 2022, and wrapped up on December 13 of the same year. Thanks to the vastness and versatility of terrains in the country’s most populous province, Ontario makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Pocket Dial Murder.’ Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime film!

Ottawa, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Pocket Dial Murder’ were lensed in and around Ottawa, with the production team setting up camp at various locations across the city in order to tape different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. In order to shoot the residence scenes between Stacey and Jeff, the filming unit supposedly utilized an actual property in a suburban neighborhood of Ottawa.

As for some other key interior portions, it is likely that the cast and crew utilized the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around the city of Ottawa. When it comes to the exterior scenes, they were mostly recorded on location, with several iconic landmarks and attractions starring in the backdrop. Some of the popular ones are the Château Laurier, Confederation Square, the former Ottawa Teachers’ College, Laurier House, the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, and the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Apart from ‘Pocket Dial Murder,’ Ottawa has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. As a matter of fact, the locales of the city and the surrounding areas have been featured in ‘Bandit,’ ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ ‘House at the End of the Street,’ ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter,’ ‘The Perfect Girlfriend,’ and ‘The Wife He Met Online.’

Pocket Dial Murder Cast

Kirsten Comerford and Steve Byers essay the roles of wife and husband — Stacey and Jeff — in the Lifetime movie. On one hand, Kirsten might seem like a recognizable face to many of you because of the fact that she has been featured in a number of film projects over the course of her acting career. She is known for her roles in ‘Who Killed Our Father?,’ ‘Sandra Brown’s White Hot,’ ‘Gone Tomorrow,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘and ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

On the other hand, Steve has had a long acting career which is why you might find his face familiar. He stars in ‘The Perfect Pairing,’ ‘Hero Dog: The Journey Home,’ ‘Amish Abduction,’ ‘Shadowhunters,’ ‘Workin’ Moms,’ and ‘The Man in the High Castle.’ Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the thriller film are Mathieu Bourassa (Alek), JaNae Armogan (Ellen), Erica Anderson (Joelle), Dawn Lambing (Detective Munger), Katie Buitendyk (Juliette), and Jenny Itwaru (Meredith). Moreover, Sean Jones (Mike), Darius Rathe (Sean), Alejandra Zapico (Selena), Rodrigues A. Williams (Peter), Debra Hale (Madeline), and Stefan Oliver Keyes (News Anchor), feature in the Lifetime movie as well.

