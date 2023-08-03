Where Was Lifetime’s Secrets of a University Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The Kara Harun directorial, Lifetime’s ‘Secrets of a University’ is a thriller drama movie that chronicles the life of Eliza De La Cruz, a young woman who has a clear picture of what all she wants in her life — a high-status and impactful job in academia, to go public with her married Senator boyfriend James Holbrooke after keeping it a secret for quite a while, and to get rid of nepotism and inequity in higher education. Seated on the new role of Head of Admissions for the reputed Wilder University, she goes against her own morals by admitting James’ failing son, Nathan, to the most prestigious program in the university. Soon, Eliza finds out that Nathan plagiarized his entire application.

James then puts pressure on Eliza to keep quiet about it while Nathan’s girlfriend, Charlotte, warns her not to go against the Holbrookes. The feelings of hypocrisy and guilt weigh down Eliza as she gets familiar with the secrets of the Holbrooke family. All hell breaks loose for her when even Wilder’s old guard, the police, as well as an unknown culprit who knows about all of her secrets, seem like a danger to her life. Since most of the movie unfolds in and around the fictional Wilder University, especially on the premises of the university, it is natural for you to be interested in knowing where ‘Secrets of a University’ was shot. Well, in that case, allow us to get rid of your curiosities!

Secrets of a University Filming Locations

‘Secrets of a University’ was filmed in Ontario, specifically in Hamilton. As per reports, principal photography for the thriller film commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up in about three weeks or so, within the same month. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Hamilton, Ontario

Almost the entirety of the shooting of ‘Secrets of a University’ took place in the port city of Hamilton. In particular, the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry of Canada AKA The Scottish Rite Club of Hamilton at 4 Queen Street South in the city doubled as the fictional Wilder University and thus, served as the primary production location for the film. Some pivotal sequences, both interiors as well as exteriors, were probably also lensed in other locations across the city, utilizing different neighborhoods and streets.

It is also very much possible that a few indoor scenes were taped in a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around Hamilton. As for the exterior shots, you are likely to spot multiple landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as Hamilton City Hall, Dundurn Castle, the Pigott Building, and the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King.

Secrets of a University Cast

In the Lifetime thriller, L.A. Sweeney essays the role of Eliza De La Cruz. The talented Toronto-born actress doesn’t have many titles to her credit but she made an impact with her debut in the feature film ‘Last Resort.’ Also a Monologue Slam champion, she features in a few other film projects, including ‘The Manny,’ ‘Shelved,’ and ‘Skymed.’ Starring opposite Sweeney is James Gallanders, who portrays Eliza’s married love interest, James Holbrooke.

The veteran actor is a familiar face to many of you because he has been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘Major Crime,’ ‘Bride of Chucky,’ ‘Shake Hands with the Devil,’ ‘Mommy’s Little Girl,’ ‘Project Ithaca,’ ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story,’ and ‘The City.’ The thriller movie also features other cast members in supporting yet important roles. They are Eden Cupid as Charlotte Lexington, Liam Lynch as Nathan Holbrooke, Sarah Booth as Raven, Krista Bridges as Cora Holbrooke, Hannah Galway as Katie Wintermeyer, Aniko Kaszas as Detective Jennifer Matheson, and Kelly Penner as Daniel.

