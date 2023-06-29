Where Was Lifetime’s Sins of the Preacher’s Wife Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Glenn Ciano, Lifetime’s ‘Sins of the Preacher’s Wife’ is a thriller movie that focuses on a young mother named Beth who moves to a new town with her newborn baby and husband, who is busy with work all the time. So, in order to have something to do, she gets involved with the popular local church. After receiving a warm welcome from the preacher’s wife, Marion, Beth doesn’t hesitate to enroll her child in the church’s daycare, which is also run by Marion herself.

As some time passes by, Marion starts becoming obsessed with Beth’s baby. Not only does she take over as the baby’s main caretaker, but she also tries to frame Beth as an unfit mother. The movie’s eerie theme of deceit works in contrast to the holiness that is usually associated with the church, which is a regular feature throughout the thriller drama. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Sins of the Preacher’s Wife’ was shot, here are all the necessary details about the same!

Sins of the Preacher’s Wife Filming Locations

‘Sins of the Preacher’s Wife’ was filmed in its entirety in Rhode Island. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in June 2022 under the working title ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ and wrapped up in about a couple of weeks, in early July of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime film!

Rhode Island

A majority of the shooting for ‘Sins of the Preacher’s Wife’ took place in the state of Rhode Island, which is a part of the New England region. During the production process, the cast and crew members were spotted by a number of locals and passersby, lensing several key portions of the thriller movie on location in the town of Coventry. Moreover, they seemed to have utilized various different neighborhoods and streets to tape important exterior sequences against suitable backdrops.

As for the interior scenes, they were possibly shot inside actual establishments and properties, including a church. It is also a possibility that the production team set up camp in one of the film studios to record a few interior shots for the movie. Since Rhode Island is home to a number of landmarks and tourist destinations, it is highly likely that you might spot numerous attractions in the backdrop of exterior scenes. Some of them are the Rhode Island State House, the First Baptist Church of Providence, the Breakers, Marble House, the Newport Tower, and Belcourt Castle.

Sins of the Preacher’s Wife Cast

Anna Marie Dobbins essays the role of Beth in the Lifetime thriller. She has had a fruitful acting career as she has been featured in a number of movies and TV shows, which is why some of you might find her face familiar. Well, she is known for her roles in ‘A Royal Christmas on Ice,’ ‘Danger in the Spotlight,’ ‘Dying to Marry Him,’ ‘The Wrong Mr. Right,’ ‘The Pom Pom Murders,’ ‘Stalked by My Doctor: Patient’s Revenge,’ and ‘Deadly Mile High Club.’ On the other hand, Vanessa Angel portrays Marion. Given Vanessa’s involvement in several film projects, you might recognize her from other films and shows, including ‘Single Mother by Choice,’ ‘Courting Mom and Dad,’ ‘Sweet Inspirations,’ ‘Behind the Walls,’ ‘Sons of Thunder,’ and ‘Crown Lake.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the Lifetime movie are Judson Mills (Jim), Jason Cook (Dan), Eric Lutes (Therapist), David Gere (Officer Chaves), Tom DeNucci (Boyd), Isabella Sousa (Young Beth), Charlotte Ciano (Cassandra), Glenn Robert (Sheriff Clowes), and Michael S Messier Jr. (Officer Fratelli). Moreover, Hope Blackstock and Jonah Coppolelli play a random woman and a young dealer, respectively, while Kayla Kohla, Stephanie Prata, Michelle Wilmot, Ari Brisbon, and Kylie Harnois feature as the people in the church.

