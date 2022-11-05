Where Was GAF’s A Royal Christmas on Ice Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Great American Family’s ‘A Royal Christmas on Ice’ is an upcoming romantic tale about a young prince, John, and a former Olympic ice skater, Abigail. When the charming prince leaves his royal life behind and moves to a village in upstate New York, something of his own, his paths cross with Abigail, and the two form a special connection. Set during the Christmas season, the film explores how serendipitous encounters can transform into something beautiful.

Directed by Fred Olen Ray, the Great American Family movie brings the festive spirit to life through this story, and the backdrop represents the holiday season perfectly. The snow-clad streets and quaint stores with Christmas decorations in several scenes give the film a rustic vibe and stir a sense of nostalgia in the audience. So, if you are keen to know where ‘A Royal Christmas on Ice’ was filmed, let us take you through all the mesmerizing locations.

A Royal Christmas on Ice Filming Locations

‘A Royal Christmas on Ice’ was filmed in New York State, particularly in Erie County. The principal photography of the Christmastime movie commenced in February 2022 and likely wrapped within a few days. The province of New York offers various facets. While the province is known for its happening city life, it also has counties that have a serene and peaceful atmosphere. Moreover, the weather in the state during late winter is pleasant and cheery, which lends itself to the movie’s vibrant tone. Now, let us look at the specific locations.

Erie County, New York

‘A Royal Christmas on Ice’ was entirely shot in Erie County, which resides along the shore of Lake Erie in the Western region of New York State. The county and the lake get their name from the eponymous tribe of Native Americans. The production team shot the film at locations in and around the East Aurora Village, which has immense historical significance. The team shot in and around Vidler’s 5 & 10, a family-owned variety shop that first began in 1930. The cast and crew also reportedly filmed a scene where Prince John and Abigail walk down the street while conversing.

Besides the vintage variety store, the village is known to be a home to the Arts and Crafts Movement that began about a century ago. The Roycroft Inn on South Grove Street was the unofficial gathering place for artisan communities. Besides this, East Aurora is also known for its wide variety of boutiques, restaurants, and cafés. These facets form the movie’s overall tone, which carries a countryside aura and makes the audience nostalgic about families, communities, and more.

The team also filmed in and around the City of Buffalo, just 20 minutes North of the East Aurora Village. The primary spots where the movie shooting took place include KeyBank Center, The Northtown Center, The Saturn Club, and The 20th Century Club. The aforementioned centers are multipurpose sports arenas that lend themselves well to scenes where we see Abigail and John interacting and ice-skating with each other. They add to the authenticity of Abigail’s personality as a former Olympic ice skater.

Both clubs have a rich history and were opened over a century ago. Interestingly, The 20th Century Club happens to be the first club run by women, for women, in the United States. Some of the films shot in Buffalo include, ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ and ‘A Christmas in Vermont.’

Overall, New York State also gives tax credits to studios for various aspects and expenses of the production, making it a studio-friendly filming state. The history of the various locations brings out the royalty in ‘A Royal Christmas on Ice.’ Besides this, their simple yet picturesque aesthetic gives the audience a homely and heartwarming feeling.

A Royal Christmas on Ice Cast

Anna Marie Dobbins essays the role of Abigail. You may know from other Christmas movies, ‘Christmas Matchmaker’ and ‘Christmas Together.’ Jonathan Stoddard plays the charming Prince John. He can also be seen in ‘A Furry Little Christmas‘ and ‘Somewhere in Montana.’ William Baldwin portrays Daryl Blake. You may see him in other films and shows such as ‘Sliver,’ ‘Fair Game,’ ‘The Squid and the Whale,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0.’

The supporting cast includes Charlene Amoia (Janet), Mary-Kate O’Connell (Carol), Peter Johnson (Al), Robbie Jarvis (Marshall), Christopher Collins (Chad), Jessica Mosher (Kaylee), and Philip Schaefer (Curtis). Besides these, Alison England (Queen Helena), Dennis DiPaolo (Jones), and Samuel Dunning (Prince Roger) also feature in the film.

