Where Was GAC Family’s My Boss’ Wedding Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Andrew Cymek, GAC Family’s ‘My Boss’ Wedding’ is a romantic drama movie that follows a young woman named Nicole Waters, who gets pulled into planning her boss Kimberley Price’s upcoming wedding along with the groom’s nephew, Michael. Nearing a promotion, Nicole has been looking for an opportunity to impress Price, so she accepts this personal assignment even though Michael doesn’t seem like the kind of person she can work with.

Despite their distinct personalities, Nicole and Michael surprisingly work well together and as they plan the wedding, sparks fly between them. The romantic movie depicts how someone as different as Nicole and Michael can fall in love with each other, making it an enthralling and wholesome watch for the viewers. Moreover, the use of some interesting locations, including the park where Michael walks his adorable corgis, is likely to make one wonder where ‘My Boss’ Wedding’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

My Boss’ Wedding Filming Locations

‘My Boss’ Wedding’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, especially in the Greater Toronto Area. As per reports, the principal photography for the GAC Family movie commenced in October 2020 and wrapped up in a month or so, in November of the same year. Situated in Central Canada, Ontario is the nation’s most populous province and the second-largest province in terms of area.

Even though there aren’t any mountainous terrains in the province, there are several large areas of uplands, especially within the Canadian Shield. Now, without further ado, let us take you to all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘My Boss’ Wedding’ were lensed across the Greater Toronto Area, a region that includes the City of Toronto and the regional municipalities of Durham, Halton, Peel, and York. The capital city of Ontario and the most populous city in the country, Toronto, served as one of the primary filming sites for the romance movie.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were also spotted taping several scenes in and around Oshawa, a city located in Southern Ontario. Furthermore, additional portions of the film were recorded in the town of Ajax in the Durham Region and the community of Port Perry in Scugog.

Beginning in Burlington in Halton Region, the Greater Toronto Area extends along Lake Ontario up to Clarington in Durham Region. Most of the region is filled with lush green forests and farmlands, which makes it one of the distinctive features of GTA. Since the region is a distribution, commercial, economic, and financial center, the Greater Toronto Area is known to be one of the largest financial centers in North America.

The region is visited not just by tourists but also by filmmakers for shooting purposes. Thanks to its diverse landscapes, GTA makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of movies and TV shows. Thus, over the years, it has hosted the production of many filming projects, such as ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ ‘Ready or Not,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ ‘Chucky,’ and ‘Station Eleven.’

My Boss’ Wedding Cast

Holly Deveaux portrays Nicole Waters in the romantic drama film. She may seem like a familiar face to some of you because she has starred in several other filming projects over the course of her acting career. She features in ‘Hemlock Grove,’ ‘Spun Out,’ ‘Less than Kind,’ ‘Big Muddy,’ ‘Victoria Day,’ ‘Mutant World,’ and ‘The Phantoms.’

On the other hand, Drew Seeley essays the role of Michael. Some of you may recognize him from his roles in ‘Chalk It Up,’ ‘I Kissed a Vampire,’ and ‘The Shortcut.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the GAC Family movie are Brigitte Kingsley (Kimberly Price), Landy Cannon (Bradley), Rebecca Lamarche (Rebecca), Alys Crocker (Janette), and Winny Clarke (Maggie).

