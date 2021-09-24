Where Was Lifetime’s Dying to Marry Him Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Lifetime‘s ‘Dying to Marry Him’ is a story of revenge and deception that charts the depths of human baseness. Directed by Rod Roberts, the suspense romantic drama movie follows Amy, a wedding planner who is extremely enthusiastic about organizing the marriage of her first love and childhood best friend. However, unbeknownst to those around her, she harbors evil intentions and plans to ruin the wedding so that she can get his old lover back. The psychotic wedding planner goes to unthinkable lengths to get what she wants, exposing the depths of human depravity in the process.

The film captures the growing suspense with the preparation for the wedding serving as the background. Some of the shots must have caught your interest, or you may just wish to learn more about the origins of the story. Regardless of the information, you are looking for, we have got you covered!

Dying to Marry Him Filming Locations

The suspense romantic drama movie was shot extensively in California. The mesmerizing natural locales of the westernmost U.S state include cliff-lined beaches, Central Valley farmland, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and the Mojave Desert. The scenic destinations coupled with ease of accessibility of filming services have been one of the key reasons that countless Lifetime movies have been filmed in the region over the years. Now, let’s have a look at the specific shooting location of the movie.

Los Angeles, California

Originally titled ‘Psycho Wedding Planner,’ the film is primarily shot in Los Angeles. Production in the region took place entirely in December 2020. Since the City of Angels faced one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the same year, the filming took place with all the precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

Luckily, the production went smoothly despite the challenges, and it reportedly wrapped up on time. Nathan Kehn, who essays the role of Jeff Dardenswick in the film, shared a video from the set and opened up a bit about his experience of working on the project in his Instagram post.

Dying to Marry Him Cast

Andrea Hickey leads the star-studded cast of the Lifetime movie as Amy Mackay, the psychotic wedding planner who does not hesitate to go to shocking lengths to get back her old lover. The multi-award-winning actress is best-known for ‘The Tiny House Movie.’ Anna Marie Dobbins, who is famous for her roles in ‘The Wrong Mr. Right‘ and ‘The Pom Pom Murders,’ portrays Macy Williams. Nathan Kehn essays the role of Jeff Dardenswick, and Lisa Davis appears as Carrie Taylor. While the former is best known for ‘The Wrong Wedding Planner,’ you may recognize the latter from ‘Jack and Jill vs. the World’ or ‘Fire Twister.’

Other noteworthy cast members include Ben Reed as Detective Bill Bliss, Kevin Johnson as Detective Bob Zedaker, Chloe Paige Flowers as Dylan, Roy Abramsohn as Connor Dardenswick, Jesse LeNoir as Thomas Mannit, Graham Schulze as Jeff (young), Scott Alin as Wyatt, Alycia Lancey, Mike Tellez, Christopher Kinsman, Danielle Montreal, McKinley Blehm (young Amy), Kirby Griffin, and Iyan Evans.

Is Dying to Marry Him Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Dying to Marry Him’ is not based on a true story. The film is primarily focused on jealousy and deception, which is a recurring theme in popular culture. The corrupt human emotion of envy has driven people in real life to commit horrible crimes as well. Although the Lifetime movie does not depict a true story, screenwriters Christine Conradt and Chris Lancey do appear to have taken inspiration from horrible acts of betrayal and violence committed because of jealousy.

Previously, other movies have also explored the broader implications of socially unacceptable emotions on an individual and society at large. ‘Pool Boy Nightmare,’ a Lifetime film, looks at the obsession of a young pool boy named Adam. After a meaningless one-night stand with Gale, a single mother, he refuses to accept that she no longer has a desire to be with him. Driven by irrational emotions of envy and obsession, the young man goes to desperate lengths to make her reconsider the decision not to have a relationship with him anymore.

When Gale still appears to not act as per his wishes, he decides to ruin her life and ends up taking unforgivable steps. Adam’s maddening obsession is similar to Amy’s irrational wish to get back her former lover by ruining his marriage. Both the characters are driven by senseless desires and fail to think about the consequences of their actions. Despite not being based on a true story, ‘Dying to Marry Him’ does serve as a cautionary tale for the viewers and warn us about the dangers of obsession and jealousy.

