Where Was Lifetime’s The Hillsdale Adoption Scam Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘The Hillsdale Adoption Scam’ revolves around Bethany and Terrence, a successful couple with a beautiful and thriving family. However, their foster son’s mother shows up out of the blue because she wants her child back. Now, the duo must find another sibling for their daughter Mila. Stars seem to align for the family as Georgia, a pregnant woman, shows up on their doorstep and asks for help. Terrence is hesitant about the whole ordeal, but Bethany is positive about the rare opportunity.

As time goes by, Bethany senses something off about Georgia and begins to dig into her past. The drama thriller movie is helmed by Asia Youngman and is loosely based on true events, featuring a scam that multiple families buy into. The suspenseful backdrop and gritty locations elevate the dark and eerie aura of the film. If you are interested to know where they lensed the movie, then look no further!

The Hillsdale Adoption Scam Filming Locations

The principal photography of ‘The Hillsdale Adoption Scam’ seemingly occurred in Manitoba, specifically Winnipeg. As per reports, the crew filmed around November 2022, and the movie was previously titled ‘Mommy Mine.’ The excellent tax incentives and availability of top-notch production companies make Manitoba a highly sought location for movie makers.

The Polar Bear Capital is home to serene lakes, picturesque museums, and multicultural festivals. The province has previously doubled for New York, Missouri, Minnesota, Vancouver, Detroit, and Chicago, thanks to its diverse topography. So, without further ado, let’s look at the exact filming site of ‘The Hillsdale Adoption Scam.’

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The filmmakers recorded several notable sequences in Winnipeg, the capital city of Manitoba. The largest city in the province is known for its thriving music, dance, and artists. The Gateway to the West is home to many affluent celebrities and actors due to its grandiose and posh neighborhood.

Some preferred shooting sites that were previously featured in movies include MTS Centre, Millennium Library, and Technical Vocational High School. If you ever happen to be in Winnipeg, you must visit famous tourist locations such as The Forks Market, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Assiniboine Park Zoo, and Manitoba Museum. A few movies similar to ‘The Hillsdale Adoption Scam’ that were recorded in this lively city are ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story,’ ‘Siberia,’ and ‘Night Hunter.’

The Hillsdale Adoption Scam Cast

The movie stars talented actors like David Tomlinson, who essays the role of Puck. You may recognize him for the role of Steve Borden in ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ and Paul in ‘The Injustices.’ Danika Frederick plays Georgia, the pregnant woman, in this thrilling cinematic piece. The actress is well-recognized for her portrayal of Claire White in ‘I Still See You’ and Marcie in ‘I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.’

Keshia Knight Pulliam also appears in the film as Bethany, the ever-trusting and positive mother. The actress can be seen in several renowned projects like ‘House of Payne‘ as Miranda Payne and ‘The Cosby Show’ as Rudy Huxtable. ‘The Hillsdale Adoption Scam’ also features skillful supporting actors like Lauren Cochrane as Carmen, Michael Strickland as Terrence, and Leona Katambi as Mila.

