Where Was Lifetime’s The Paramedic Who Stalked Me Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘The Paramedic Who Stalked Me’ (originally titled ‘Psycho Paramedic) is a thriller movie that follows a young woman named Chloe who meets with a life-threatening accident but is fortunately saved by an EMT worker named Matt. However, when he finds some uncanny similarities between Chloe and his high school love who died several years ago, he starts obsessing over her to the point that he would do anything to keep her in his life.

While the thrilling narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end, the use of some interesting locations is likely to make you wonder where exactly ‘The Paramedic Who Stalked Me’ was shot. In that case, you would be glad to know that we have dug up all the necessary information to put your curiosities to bed once and for all!

The Paramedic Who Stalked Me Filming Locations

‘The Paramedic Who Stalked Me’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, particularly in Atlanta. According to reports, the principal photography for the thriller film commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in July of the same year. Situated in the Southeastern region of the country, Georgia is the eighth most populous state of all 50 states in the US. Known for its diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna, Georgia makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of film projects, including ‘The Paramedic Who Stalked Me.’ Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that feature in the Lifetime movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Paramedic Who Stalked Me’ were lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city in Georgia. From the looks of it, it seems that the filming unit set up camp at various sites across different locations throughout the city to shoot some important scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Furthermore, it is possible that they even utilized the facilities of a film studio in and around the city limit to tape a few key portions for the film.

The county seat of Fulton County, Atlanta is located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and hence, has a landscape that includes lush greenery and rolling hills. Moreover, the city is home to more than 340 parks, gardens, and nature preserves, including Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, Woodruff Park, Grant Park, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, and the Westside Park.

The Paramedic Who Stalked Me Cast

Lexi Minetree portrays Chloe in the Lifetime thriller. You might find Lexi’s face familiar as she has appeared in quite a few projects over the years, such as ‘(Dis)Connected,’ ‘Lemon Made,’ and ‘Transmission: Revolution.’ On the other hand, Andrew Spach essays the role of the EMT worker named Matt, who saves Chloe’s life. The actor has been involved in a couple of filming projects himself, bagging roles in ‘Bumblebee,’ ‘General Hospital,’ and ‘In Love with My Partner’s Wife.’

There are several other talented actors and actresses who feature in the movie in supporting yet pivotal roles. They are Maeve Quinlan (Karen), Ben VanderMey (Officer Paris), Anne-Marie Kennedy (Hayley), Ashton Leigh (Detective Atkins), Ryan Paynter (Todd), Samantha Noel Van Sickle (Megan), Donald Ome (Mr. Stillwell), and Dave Pileggi (Mr. Harrigan). Furthermore, Allen Burns (John Talbot), Gregory M. Mitchell (Dr. McAllister), Nick Clark (Bryce), Danielle Madison (Lexi), and Barbara Hawkins-Scott (Evelyn) play important roles as well.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s You Can’t Escape Me Filmed? Who is in the Cast?