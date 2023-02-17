Where Was Lifetime’s You Can’t Escape Me Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘You Can’t Escape Me’ centers on the life of an aspiring artist who finally decides to break free from an abusive relationship with her husband. After a long time of suffering and tolerance, she musters up the courage to find safety in Seattle and seek help from her friend. The artist is aware of the risks of being found by her husband if she doesn’t start anew with her life.

The thriller movie is directed by John Murlowski, who excels at creating tension and keeping the viewers engaged throughout the movie. The filming locations added a layer of suspense and grimness to the movie. So, if the movie aficionado in you is keen to learn more about all the sites and places which elevated your viewing experience, let’s probe deeper!

You Can’t Escape Me Filming Locations

Much like several Lifetime movies, ‘You Can’t Escape Me’ was also filmed in California, most likely in Los Angeles and a few areas of Sierra Madre. As per reports, the shooting wrapped up in May 2022. Though the movie’s narrative originally unravels in Seattle, there are no records of the crew filming in this Washington State’s city. So, without any further ado, let’s go through all the details of the specific locations in the movie.

Los Angeles, California

From what we can tell, the crew filmed a major portion of the movie in Los Angeles, the world’s entertainment capital. Some widely popular sites preferred for shooting are The Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, and Point Dume, among 100 others.

Some segments were supposedly lensed at West Hills, a suburban community. Here, they filmed at the Orcutt Ranch, which is a horticulture center and a monument of historical and cultural significance located at 23600 Roscoe Blvd, West Hills, CA 91304.

The team purportedly recorded a few scenes at the Granada Hills suburban region, too, which lies at the foothills of the Santa Susana Mountains. Both sites are based in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. ‘Bullet Train‘ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ are some of the thrillers shot in the city of Los Angeles.

Sierra Madre, California

The city of Sierra Madre seemingly served as a filming spot for ‘You Can’t Escape Me.’ It is a metropolis in Los Angeles County and is roughly located 18 miles away from the sprawling city of Los Angeles. Sierra Madre translates to “mother range” in Spanish, and it is at the southern perimeter of the Angeles National Forest, at the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley.

Mount Wilson Trail, Sierra Madre Playhouse, and Mater Dolorosa Passionist Retreat Center are some of the most sought-after sites in the city. If reports are to be believed, the crew likely filmed a few portions near Lien Allen Salon, which lies at 144 West Sierra Madre Blvd. Some other movies and shows of the same genre filmed in Sierra Madre are ‘True Lies,’ ‘Above Suspicion,’ and ‘Lethal Weapon.’

You Can’t Escape Me Cast

Gina Vitori essays the lead role of the struggling artist. You might know the actress from her performance in ‘Surrounded’ as Paige or ‘Doctor Death’ as Sarah Crenshaw. Alex Trumble plays the role of the artist’s abusive husband. The actor is recognized for his portrayal of Richard in ‘Secrets in the Marriage’ and Danny in ‘The Wrong High School Sweetheart.’

The supporting cast comprises Nicholas Downs as Al Gordon, Fidelia Grace as Katie, Michael Scovotti as Dale, Madison Russ as the Attorney, and David Guenaga as Angel. The cast further features Lior Selve as Miles Hastings, Jack Menzies as Carter, and lastly, Tryphena Wade as Cassie.

Read More: Best Foreign Thrillers of All Time