Where Was Lifetime’s Who Killed Our Father Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Roxanne Boisvert, Lifetime’s, ‘Who Killed Our Father’ is a thriller film that revolves around Leila, who, after losing her foster sister, takes a DNA test only to discover the true identities of her biological father and sister. After the murder of her father, Leila plans to meet up with her biological sister, who she never met. However, while Leila is simply trying to develop a bond with her sister, things take a dark turn, and she falls into dangerous waters.

The gripping thriller movie keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Moreover, the film is set against a backdrop that surely adds suspense to the drama. If you are wondering about the cast and locations where this movie was shot, we’ve got your back.

Who Killed Our Father Filming Locations

‘Who Killed Our Father’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, mainly in Ottawa. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up within a month. Situated in Central Canada, Ontario is the most populous and the second-largest province in the nation. Its vast and diverse landscapes make it a suitable filming site for different movies, including ‘Who Killed Our Father.’ Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the places that appear in the Lifetime movie!

Ottawa, Ontario

‘Who Killed Our Father’ was primarily lensed in and around the Canadian capital city of Ottawa in Ontario. Apart from being packed with tourists throughout the year, Ottawa is visited by several filmmakers; the city has hosted the production of various projects. Over the years, the scenic locales and production facilities of Ottawa have doubled up as filming sites for, ‘Mr. Nobody,’ ‘Alien: Ressurection,’ ‘House at the End of the Street,’ ‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,’ and others. Thus, it is not surprising why the cast and crew of ‘Who Killed Our Father’ chose the city as a shooting site.

Ottawa is known as the nation’s political center and the federal government’s headquarters. Located on the confluence of the Ottawa River and the Rideau River, the city has long remained a focal point for industries to thrive. The same holds for movies, as the Canadian capital’s well-developed infrastructure allows for an efficient lensing process. Shooting in and around Ottawa is relatively well-organized and supported by many public and private organizations. Like any significant filming site, Ottawa’s popularity as a filming location has also helped the economy of the city and its surrounding areas.

Over the years, various suburban regions around Ottawa have been utilized as backgrounds in multiple movies and shows. Several nearby cities, primarily those in the National Capital Region, are major production hubs for western filmmakers. The rich history and culture of Ottawa are significant factors in its desirability as a location for filming movies and television productions. Since its establishment in the early 19th century, the city has been essential to the history of the nation. Ottawa’s culture has been influenced by several unique customs and ways of living.

Who Killed Our Father Cast

Kirsten Comerford essays the role of Leila in the Lifetime thriller film. You might recognize the actress from her performance in other productions, such as, ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Gone Tomorrow,’ and others. Joanne Boland as Nora, Sam Ashe Arnold as Tyler, Angela Besharah as Faith, Konstantina Mantelos as Hazel, Devin Cecchetto as Violet, JaNae Armogan as Maya, Frank Fiola as Peter, Jeff Teravainen as Scott, Mikael Conde as Brad, Megan Black as Felicity, Kyle Meagher as Shane, Rodrigues A. Williams as Detective Howard, and Sofia Salituro as Iris.

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies of All Time