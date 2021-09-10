For six seasons, ‘Lucifer’ has ruled the hearts of the audiences with its charming supernatural fantasy storytelling. The series is based on the DC Comics character of the same name and is developed for television by Tom Kapinos. It follows the earthly adventures of Lucifer Morningstar, a fallen angel who resides in Los Angeles and works with local law enforcement as a consultant.

The fan-favorite show’s sixth and final season is bound to provide fans with a heartwarming and satisfying conclusion to the story. If you are a fan of the show, you must enjoy learning about behind-the-scenes details related to it, such as filming locations. If you are looking for the filming locations of ‘Lucifer’ season 6, here’s everything you need to know.

Lucifer Season 6 Filming Locations

The sixth season of ‘Lucifer’ primarily unfolds in Los Angeles and prominently features popular spots from the city. The series was filmed in Canada for the first two seasons, but Los Angeles has been home to the show’s production since season 3, and the final season is no exception. Filming for season 6 commenced in October 2020 and concluded on March 29, 2021. Let’s take a closer look at the specific filming spots for the season.

Los Angeles, California

Exterior scenes for season 6 were filmed mainly on location in Los Angeles. An entire episode was reportedly shot at Magic Castle, a clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts that is located at 7001 Franklin Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood. The Chateauesque structure is a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument and is known for hosting many magic shows and splendorous live events.

The cast and crew also filmed some scenes on Grand Avenue, between West 1st Street and West 2nd Street. Filming also took place on sections of Hope Street and Olive Street. Co-showrunner Joe Henderson said in an interview that the last day on the sets of the show was a very emotional and hard but also beautiful and bittersweet experience.

On the last day of filming, fans of the show took to Twitter with #ThankYouLucifer to express their gratitude for the show. Lead star Tom Ellis bid farewell to the show in a heartfelt Instagram post, which you can see below.

Burbank California

A majority of the show’s interior films for the sixth season were shot on soundstages at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. It was formerly known as Warner Bros.-Seven Arts Studios and The Burbank Studios. The property is located at 4000 Warner Boulevard and was established in 1926. It offers 36 soundstages ranging between 6,000 to 32,000 square feet, along with numerous outdoor sets and production facilities. Popular shows such as ‘Friends,’ ‘Westworld,’ and ‘Gilmore Girls‘ were filmed here.

