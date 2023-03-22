Where Was Love Is Blind Season 4 Filmed?

Created by Chris Coelen, Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ is a reality dating show that brings together a bunch of singles from the same metropolitan area who date each other for several days in separate purpose-built pods, where they can only talk to each other without seeing what their partner looks like. Once they get engaged without seeing one another, they meet in person and go on dates to see if they want to take the next big step.

In season 4, a similar format is followed as new singles enter the pod and form a deep connection with each other before meeting in person. Hosted by the couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show’s fourth installment involves singles from Seattle as they hope to find love by the end of the season. With the interior scenes involving the pods at the beginning as well as the modern skyline and coastal areas of Seattle in the aerial shots featuring throughout ‘Love Is Blind,’ the audience is bound to wonder where the dating show was filmed this time around. Luckily for you, we are here to put your curiosities to bed!

Love Is Blind Season 4 Filming Locations

‘Love Is Blind’ season 4 was filmed in California, Mexico, and Washington, particularly in Los Angeles County, Quintana Roo, and Seattle. The principal photography for the fourth round of the reality show reportedly commenced in May 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in a month or so, in June of the same year. Now, let’s follow the singles as they go out on dates and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix show’s season 4!

Los Angeles County, California

Since the specially built pods for the show are situated in LA North Studios, the production team of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 4 set up camp in the film studio to tape the singles’ blind dates in the pods. The organization is situated in five different locations within Santa Clarita. While the first five stages of LA North Studios are located at 25045 Avenue Tibbitts in Santa Clarita, the rest are situated across different parts of the city.

Quintana Roo, Mexico

Once the blind dating phase ended, the engaged couples were sent to Quintana Roo, Mexico, for their pre-honeymoon phase. Specifically, they stayed in TRS Yucatan Hotel at Carretera Chetumal-Puerto Juárez, Km. 259-100 Solidaridad – Akumal, in Playa del Carmen, and got to know each other as well as the surrounding areas better by going out on several dates together.

Seattle, Washington

As mentioned above, the cast of Love Is Blind’ season 4 was from Seattle, Washington, so many key portions of the fourth round took place in and around the Emerald City itself. While you can spot the iconic Space Needle in the backdrop of various scenes, the cast and crew were spotted in the Capitol Hill district, especially in coffee and self-beer pour venues, including Rapport Seattle at 700 Broadway East Suite A. A few date scenes were reportedly taped on Lake Washington, which runs adjacent to Seattle. As for the wedding scenes, they were possibly recorded in the city as well.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Love is Blind Real or Fake?