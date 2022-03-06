Where Was Meskina Filmed? Is It A True Story?

With Daria Bukvic at the helm, the Dutch original romantic comedy movie ‘Meskina’ oozes out a gooey feel-good ambiance. The joyous story paints the life of Leyla, a thirtysomething deme hailing from a Moroccan-Dutch family. Jobless and heartbroken, Leyla seeks to reboot her life from afresh while her parents desperately attempt to hitch her to prospective suitors.

Following its 2021 release in Dutch theatres, the movie garnered mixed to positive reactions, owing to its dark humor and slice-of-life storytelling. Behind the veil of a comic appearance, the movie deals with themes such as alienation, existential crisis, and resilience. You may want to revisit the locations where the movie was filmed. Also, do you seek to identify whether the movie is based on a true story? Well, in both cases, we have your back.

Meskina Filming Locations

‘Meskina’ was filmed in and around the Netherlands, especially in Amsterdam. Filming commenced in mid-2020 and came under wrap by October 1, 2020. Ezra Reverda, the cinematographer of ‘Hallo Bungalow’ and ‘Heart Street,’ served as the cinematographer for the movie. At the same time, Hanneke Wind, the production designer of ‘De grote slijmfilm,’ handled the same chore in the project. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Most of the filming took place in locations in and around Amsterdam, the capital city of the Netherlands. The iconic European metropolis is familiar for its cultural heritage and the vast network of canals, which cumulatively form a UNESCO World Heritage Site. While it derives its name from the Amstel River dam, the city is also colloquially known as the “Venice of the North.” If you ever plan to visit the city, it would be imperative to take a tour of the Museumplein (Museum Square) to catch a glimpse of the Golden Age of the Netherlands.

Is Meskina Based on A True Story?

No, ‘Meskina’ is not based on a true story. There is not much truth in the movie regarding objectivity, but those who relate to the protagonist may develop a personal kinship with the character. The film attempts to attain a universal ring by showcasing its protagonist in natural light. Fadua El Akchaoui, Daria Bukvic, and Ernst Gonlag wrote the story and screenplay for the film, while Daria Bukvic served as the director.

However, the idea of the movie first came to Dutch-Moroccan Stand-up comedian Soundos El Ahmadi, for whom it was a passion project for eight years in the making. El Ahmadi thought that the usual romantic comedies are often interchangeable – they comprise the same cliched humor and white actors and actresses. She wished that the Dutch film industry would have more representation of the Moroccan-Dutch community.

Ahmadi’s initial idea was to make a damn funny movie with women of color. Contextually, the Moroccan-Dutch community forms 2.4% of the whole Dutch population. The two countries established friendly ties gradually from the end of the sixteenth century. Due to a common enmity to Spain, the Netherlands extended their friendly gesture to Islamic countries like the Ottoman Empire and Morocco.

The relationship between the two countries further consolidated with an official Treaty of Friendship in 1608. After the war, the Netherlands saw several waves of migration. While Moroccans were largely absent in the first wave, they began appearing in the second and third waves (1965 – 1973; 1974 – 1986). As of 2011, as much as 16 percent of youths in the country under 25 years of age are Dutch-Moroccan.

Therefore, El Ahmadi and others involved in the project felt a dire need for more visibility for the community in the national culture. However, she wanted the movie to have its own roving comic ambiance. Thus, the movie packs excellent entertainment value as a comedy. At the same time, the creative team made the project stand out by infusing a racial consciousness into the story.

