Where was Mixtape Filmed?

‘Mixtape’ is a family comedy that follows 12-year-old Beverly Moody, who discovers a long-lost connection to her parents when she finds a mixtape. An orphan since the age of two, the young girl and her friends embark on a quirky adventure to track down all the songs from the tape, and in the process, discover new aspects about themselves.

The quaint suburban backdrop of the musical comedy is perfect for young Beverly and her friends to go on their adventure and is comically contrasted with the rock-and-roll music that her parents left for her. If you’re wondering where ‘Mixtape’ was filmed and brought to life, we’ve got the story!

Mixtape Filming Locations

‘Mixtape’ is set in a city in Washington but was filmed almost entirely in British Columbia. A few scenes were seemingly shot in New York as well. Initially scheduled to begin filming in 2020, the production was shut down in three weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Principal photography then started around February 8, 2021, amid stringent safety protocols and wrapped up by early April. Here are the specific locations that were used for filming.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Lensing took place across multiple locations in Vancouver. Some on-location filming was also seemingly done in a residential neighborhood of the city.

Scenes depicting the Greenwood haunted staircase (which actually exists in Spokane, Washington) were also likely shot on location around the city.

Burnaby, British Columbia

The production team also spent time filming across a few spots in Burnaby. Scenes depicting Beverley’s road trip with her friends and a reluctant Anti were possibly filmed on location in Burnaby, as well as shots of Beverly’s school and the record store.

Some on-set lensing could also have been carried out at Burnaby’s world-famous Bridge Studios.

New York City, New York

A few scenes were reportedly filmed in New York City, which is known for its iconic urban backdrop. The production crew likely shot on-location near downtown New York, though the film doesn’t feature any of the Big Apple’s immediately recognizable landmarks.

