Where Was My Policeman Filmed?

Based on the 2012 eponymous novel by Bethan Roberts, Amazon Prime’s ‘My Policeman’ is a period romantic drama movie directed by Michael Grandage set majorly in the 1950s and 1990s. The narrative revolves around a gay policeman named Tom Burgess, schoolteacher Marion Taylor, and a museum curator named Patrick Hazlewood, whose lives intertwine with each other. In the 1950s, Tom gets married to Marion, while having a forbidden affair, at the time, with Patrick.

Fast forward to the 1990s, the three protagonists still contemplate the what-ifs and regrets of their past. But now, they have the opportunity to fix their mistakes and finally get over their respective pasts. The touching themes of a complicated love triangle, forbidden love, and gay relationships in earlier times, make for a sentimental watch. Moreover, the realistic setting of the 1950s and the 1990s against some interesting backdrops keeps the narrative quite authentic. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘My Policeman’ was shot. Well, here are all the details about the same!

My Policeman Filming Locations

‘My Policeman’ was filmed in England and Italy, specifically in Brighton and Hove, London, Worthing, and Venice. As per reports, the principal photography for the Harry Styles-starrer commenced in April 2021 and wrapped up in June of the same year. However, the production team reportedly got back to work for a few reshoots in December 2021. Now, let’s go back in time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Amazon Prime movie!

Brighton and Hove, England

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘My Policeman’ were lensed in and around Brighton and Hove, a city and unitary authority in England’s East Essex. The wedding scene was shot in The Regency Town House in Brunswick Square in Hove, while the scene involving the characters playing games was recorded in the Palace Pier on Madeira Drive in Brighton. In addition, you can spot the Royal Pavillion at 4/5 Pavilion Buildings in Brighton in the backdrop of the scene where Tom and Marion take a stroll together.

Harry at Peacehaven yesterday filming My Policeman pic.twitter.com/hsLBAeVgl4 — My Policeman Updates Media (@policmenmedia) June 6, 2021

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew were spotted taping several key scenes across the city, including Regency Square, Brunswick Square, Longridge Avenue in Saltdean, Adelaide Crescent, Holland Road, Medina Terrace, Spa Court in King’s Esplanade, and Blenheim Court at 17 New Church Road. Moreover, Belcher’s Cafe at 9 Montpelier Road and Brighton Beach served as a couple of important filming sites. The filming unit even traveled just east of the city to Peacehaven Cliffs to record some key scenes for the movie.

London, England

Some important sequences of ‘My Policeman’ were also taped in and around London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. To be specific, the filming unit set up camp around the London School of Economics and Political Science on Houghton Street. Furthermore, they traveled north of the city and recorded scenes in the Hitchin Swimming Centre on Fishponds Road in the market town of Hitchin.

Worthing, England

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘My Policeman’ also made a stop in Worthing, a seaside town in England’s West Sussex. Tom and Marion go on a date, at the end of which they share a romantic kiss, which was shot in and around The Vine at 27-29 High Street. In May 2021, Harry Styles and the rest of the cast and crew were spotted lensing several scenes in Worthing Leisure Centre on Shaftesbury Avenue in Goring-by-Sea, Steyne Gardens, and The Dome Cinema at 21-22 Marine Parade. In addition, some key scenes were also recorded in one of the police stations, seemingly in Worthing Durrington Police Station at Centenary House in Durrington Lane, and outside of the custody block in Durrington.

Venice, Italy

In order to finish the production, the filming unit of ‘My Policeman’ traveled all the way to Venice, a city in northeastern Italy and the capital of Veneto, and recorded a few scenes on location. Reportedly, key sequences were shot in Calle Larga Widmann and in the obligatory gondola and speedboat on the beautiful canals, seemingly the Grand Canal.

Read More: Best Love Triangle Movies