Where Was Netflix’s 7 Women and a Murder Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘7 Women and a Murder’ (originally titled ‘7 Donne e un Mistero’) is an Italian murder mystery comedy movie helmed by Alessandro Genovesi. It is loosely based on the 2002 French movie titled ‘8 Women’ directed by François Ozon (adapted from Robert Thomas’ 1958 play ‘Huit femmes’). The story revolves around seven women inside a luxurious mansion as their family patriarch is found stabbed to death in his room. Given the fact that each has her own ulterior motives for committing the heinous crime, they cannot afford to trust one another.

Due to the raging snowstorm outside, the seven women find themselves trapped inside the mansion with nothing to do but solve the murder mystery by themselves. The intriguing and suspenseful murder case is not the only narrative aspect that makes the viewers wear their thinking caps. The setting of an Italian mansion in the 30s and the snowstorm outside also keeps one guessing about the actual filming sites of the movie. If you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, you might be interested in what we have to share.

7 Women and a Murder Filming Locations

‘7 Women and a Murder’ was filmed entirely in Italy, especially in Rome. The principal photography for the crime comedy movie took place in the summer of 2021. Since the story is set in Italy, it makes sense why the makers decided to shoot the Netflix movie on location in the Southern European country. Now, without wasting time, let us take you through all the specific places where the seven women search for clues to find out who killed their family patriarch!

Rome, Italy

All the pivotal sequences for ‘7 Women and a Murder’ were lensed in Rome, the capital of the Lazio region and Italy. The cast and crew utilized the facilities of Cinecittà Studios (Cinema City Studios) at Via Tuscolana, 1055, in Rome. They mainly set up camp at stage 5 of the largest film studio in Europe, having a massive area of 400,000 square meters.

Cinecittà Studios is home to 19 different sound stages, 400 offices, numerous hair and make-up spaces, dressing rooms, and not to mention, a backlot of 100,000 square meters that comes with four permanent sets. All these amenities and facilities make it one of the favorite film studios for many filmmakers, as it meets all the requirements that a production might need.

Situated on the Tiber river in central Italy, Rome is one of the most visited cities worldwide, with millions of tourists visiting the Eternal City annually. The city’s artistic vibes, unique traditions, and cultural beauty attract people to visit from across the globe. Rome is home to several tourist attractions and landmarks, such as the Galleria Borghese, the Roman Forum, Musei Capitolini, Trajan’s Market, the Colosseum, and the Pantheon.

Read More: Best Italian Movies on Netflix