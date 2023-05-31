Where Was Netflix’s A Beautiful Life Filmed?

The Mehdi Avaz directorial, Netflix’s ‘A Beautiful Life,’ is a Danish musical romantic movie that centers upon a young fisherman named Elliott who also happens to possess an extraordinarily powerful voice. When he gets discovered by a high-profile music manager Suzanne, he gets an opportunity of a lifetime. After he grabs this chance, he is paired with her estranged daughter and music producer Lilly. Although Elliott has the talent and heart for becoming an artist, he must decide if he can deal with stardom and everything that comes with it as well as the budding love he shares with Lilly.

Featuring heartfelt onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Christine Albeck Børge, Ardalan Esmaili, Sebastian Jessen, and Paw Henriksen, the romantic drama movie involves many interesting transitions in backdrops, which in a way symbolizes the drastic change in the protagonist’s life. Whether it is the fishing scenes against the backdrop of the waters or the recording studio scenes while Elliott works on his music, the contrasting sites used in the film are bound to make you wonder where ‘A Beautiful Life’ was actually filmed. In that case, we have got you covered!

A Beautiful Life Filming Locations

‘A Beautiful Life’ was filmed entirely in Denmark, particularly in Copenhagen, Frederikshavn, Aarhus, and Syddjurs. As per reports, the principal photography for the musical film commenced in December 2022 and wrapped up around mid-March 2023. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations where Elliott and Lilly work on making the former a musical star in the Netflix movie!

Copenhagen, Denmark

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘A Beautiful Life’ were lensed in and around Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, which lies on the eastern shore of the island of Zealand and partly on the island of Amager. The production team seemingly traveled across the city and set up camp at different sites to shoot important scenes against suitable backdrops.

Moreover, they likely utilized the facilities of an actual recording studio in and around the capital to record the scenes set in the studio. When it comes to the exterior scenes, you might notice several local destinations and landmarks in the backdrop. Some are Amalienborg Palace, Børsen, the Church of Our Saviour, Christiansborg Palace, the National Museum of Denmark, and the Thorvaldsens Museum.

Other Locations in Denmark

The production team of ‘A Beautiful Life’ also traveled out of Copenhagen to other locations across Denmark to tape various key portions. The locales of the municipalities of Frederikshavn and Aarhus feature quite frequently in the Danish movie. Besides that, the municipality of Syddjurs also served as one of the filming sites, with the director and his team mainly setting up camp in the old port town of Ebeltoft.

