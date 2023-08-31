Where Was Netflix’s A Day and a Half Filmed?

Inspired by true events, Netflix’s ‘A Day and a Half’ (originally titled ‘En Dag och en Halv) is a Swedish action thriller film that focuses on Artan, a desperate man who bursts into a medical center armed with a gun, where his estranged ex-wife Louise works. In order to reunite with his daughter, he takes Louise hostage at gunpoint and embarks on a sentimental yet thrilling road trip with her and a police officer named Lukas. The trio in the car goes through several ups and downs throughout their journey through the rural part of the country while Artan hopes that the perilous journey will be worth it and result in him being reunited with his beloved daughter.

The Fares Fares directorial features impressive and gripping onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Alexej Manvelov, Alma Pöysti, Fares Fares, Stina Ekblad, Bengt C.W. Carlsson, and Johni Tadi. The drama movie unfolds in different terrains of Sweden as Artan, his wife, and the police officer drive through the urban as well as rural areas, leaving the viewers wondering where exactly was ‘A Day and a Half’ shot. If you are such a curious soul, we have got you covered!

A Day and a Half Filming Locations

‘A Day and a Half’ was filmed in its entirety in Sweden, in various locations across the country. According to reports, principal photography for the Fares Fares directorial commenced in May 2022 and, due to some unexpected delays, seemingly wrapped up after a year or so, in May 2023. Now, without wasting any time, allow us to take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Sweden

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences of ‘A Day and a Half’ was carried out across Sweden, which is a Nordic country situated on the Scandinavian Peninsula in Northern Europe. The production team traveled to various neighborhoods and streets in order to lens several important scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Apart from utilizing actual establishments to tape most of the interior scenes, they even seemingly made the most of one of the film studios located in Sweden to tape a few key portions of the action movie.

Sweden is home to modern as well as historically significant architecture, including Kista Science Tower, Avicii Arena, Stockholm City Hall, Stockholm Palace, Kalmar Cathedral, and Djurgårdsbron, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of some scenes. Moreover, other than ‘A Day and a Half,’ the locales of Sweden have also been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ ‘Independence Day,’ ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web,’ and ‘Black Crab.’

