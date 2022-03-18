Where is Black Crab Filmed?

‘Black Crab’ (also known as ‘Svart Krabba’) is an action-adventure movie directed by Adam Berg. It is written by Berg, Pelle Rådström, and Jerker Virdborg based on the original novel by author Virdborg. The film follows six soldiers, including speed skater Caroline Edh (Noomi Rapace), who are on a mission to transport a mysterious package across the frozen lands of Sweden.

Their mission raises moral disillusion and highlights the plight of war. The Swedish-language film features some stunning landscapes that underline the difficulties of the group’s mission. Therefore, viewers must be wondering about the movie’s filming locations. If you are looking for more details about the scenic sites in ‘Black Crab,’ here’s everything you need to know!

Black Crab Filming Locations

‘Black Crab’ was primarily filmed in Sweden, particularly in parts of Norrbotten County and the city of Stockholm. Principal photography on the film commenced in early 2021 and was wrapped up on April 4, 2021. Sweden’s hilly and ice-covered archipelagos make an ideal setting for the action-packed post-apocalyptic drama. Let’s take a closer look at the movie’s exact filming spots!

Norrbotten County, Sweden

The cast and crew filmed a majority of the film in Sweden’s Norrbotten County. The county occupies a large portion of Sweden’s landmass but is sparsely populated. Therefore, it makes for an ideal backdrop for the film’s dystopian, dark, and ominous narrative. Some scenes for the film were shot on location in Kiruna, a city in Kiruna Municipality of Norrbotten County.

Kiruna is the northernmost town in Sweden and was built in the 1890s. It is a major scientific and tourism hub in the country. Local tourist attractions in Kiruna include the Kiruna Church and Icehotels. The production team also filmed some footage in Jukkasjärvi, a locality in the Kiruna Municipality. Popular shows such as ‘Beartown‘ and ‘Rebecka Martinsson‘ are filmed in Norrbotten County.

Stockholm, Sweden

Filming of ‘Black Crab’ also took place on location in and around the city of Stockholm, Sweden. The city is the country’s capital and is a major cultural and economic center in Sweden. Every year numerous tourists visit the city to see attractions such as Gamla Sran, Kastellet, Stockholm City Hall, Kista Science Tower, and Stockholm Palace. It is also a prominent filming location, and films like David Fincher’s ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo‘ and ‘The Postcard Killings‘ were shot in Stockholm.

