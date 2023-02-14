Where was Netflix’s A Sunday Affair Filmed?

Directed by Walter Taylaur, ‘A Sunday Affair’ is a romantic film that follows Uche and Toyin, two best friends, who fall in love with Sunday Oyeyemi, a wonderful but imperfect man who is drawn to both of the ladies. With neither friend knowing that they are dating the same man and Sunday unable to decide between the friends, a ménage à trois (Threeway love affair) develops. This thruway maze encounters an unanticipated catastrophe that could break important relationships. While the enthralling story keeps the viewers hooked till the end, the different locations make one wonder where ‘A Sunday Affair’ was shot. If you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, we have you covered!

A Sunday Affair Filming Locations

‘A Sunday Affair’ was filmed in Nigeria, specifically in Lagos. The principal photography for the comedy movie seemingly took place in the summer of 2022. Located in West Africa, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the sixth most populous country in the world. Not only does the country rank pretty low on the Human Development Index, but it is also considered one of the most corrupt countries in the world. These flaws are highlighted throughout the show, which is why Nigeria makes for a suitable filming site for ‘Shanty Town.’ Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix film!

Lagos, Nigeria

All the pivotal sequences of ‘A Sunday Affair’ are lensed in and around Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria and the second most populous African city. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly travelled across the city to tape various scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that several key portions of the film, mostly the indoor scenes, were recorded in one of the film studios in and around the city.

Lagos is known to be the financial center and the economic hub of Nigeria; however, there are high levels of urban poverty in several areas. Moreover, the city exerts a strong influence on various sectors, including art, tourism, fashion, technology, commerce, entertainment, politics, and more. Apart from sandy beaches like Elegushi Beach and Alpha Beach, Lagos is also home to a number of other tourist attractions.

Some of the notable ones are The Nike Art Gallery, the Tafawa Balewa Square, the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, and Freedom Park. Thanks to the vast and versatile landscapes of the city, many filmmakers tend to visit Lagos for filming purposes. Over the years, its locales have been featured in ‘Kind of Boys,’ ‘Nigerian Prince,’ ‘Blood Sisters,’ ‘Queen Sono,’ and ‘La Unidad.’

