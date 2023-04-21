Where Was Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love Filmed?

Helmed by Steven K. Tsuchida, Netflix’s ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ is a romantic comedy movie starring Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda, a travel executive who agrees to travel to Vietnam for work, specifically to gain insight into the country’s tourism sector, after an unexpected end to her long-term romantic relationship. Welcomed by a charming and free-spirited Vietnamese tour guide named Sinh, Amanda arrives right in time for the Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebration. As the two embark on a scenic journey across the country, they begin developing feelings for each other and eventually, fall in love.

However, when Amanda’s ex pays a surprise visit to her in Vietnam, a love triangle ensues as she must choose between the two men in her life. Apart from Cook, the romantic drama film features other talented cast members, including Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Nondumiso Tembe, and Andrew Barth Feldman. The voyage of self-discovery that Amanda embarks along with Sinh gives us a glimpse into some of the picturesque sites in Vietnam, be it the city life or the countryside. Thus, many of you might be wondering about the actual filming sites of ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Filming Locations

‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ was filmed in Vietnam, specifically in Hanoi, Quang Nam, Ho Chi Minh City, Hà Giang, and Da Nang. As per reports, the principal photography for the rom-com film commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up around mid-June of the same year. Interestingly enough, it is the first US movie to be entirely shot on location in Vietnam. Now, let’s follow Amanda and Sinh on their life-changing journey and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix movie!

Hanoi, Vietnam

The capital of Vietnam, Hanoi, served as one of the prominent production locations for ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ as the filming unit utilized numerous locales and streets for shooting the film. With various exterior shots of the city incorporated into the romantic movie, you are likely to notice a few iconic landmarks and lakes, including Turtle Tower, Hanoi Opera House, Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, West Lake, Trúc Bạch Lake, and Bảy Mẫu Lake.

Quảng Nam, Vietnam

The production team of ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ set up camp in the Vietnamese province of Quảng Nam, especially the city of Hội An. Previously known as Fai-Fo or Faifoo, Hội An is known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999, which has turned it into a major tourist destination as portrayed in the movie. Moreover, a few pivotal sequences were lensed in Mỹ Sơn, which is a cluster of abandoned Hindu temples situated in Quảng Nam province.

Other Locations in Vietnam

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’ traveled to various other locations across Vietnam. For instance, the locales of the cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Hà Giang, and Da Nang feature quite heavily in the drama movie. In April 2023, the director Steven K. Tsuchida sat down with Netflix Tudum to talk about their experience of shooting the film on location in Vietnam. He said, “To be able to film in so many locations in Vietnam was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The excitement of (Ho Chi Minh City) was captivating, while the traditions of Hanoi were enriching. The diversity and culture of Da Nang, Hội An, and Mỹ Sơn was breathtaking. And living and filming in Hà Giang was spiritually moving.”

In another interview in April 2023 with Distractify, Tsuchida talked some more about filming in different parts of Vietnam. He stated, “Physically it was like 90-degree weather all the time and 100% humidity, so it’s really hot and sweaty. With that said, working in Vietnam was an incredible experience. Because the Vietnamese people, the crew, government, the location, whatever, they were super enthused to have us there.” Moreover, many popular city streets were reportedly shut down during the production process, making the entire experience all the more smoother for the actors.

