Where Was Netflix’s Blasted Filmed?

Directed by Martin Sofiedal, ‘Blasted’ is a Norwegian science fiction comedy film that is inspired by a real-life UFO phenomenon. The story revolves around two childhood friends Sebastian and Mikkel. The duo reunites to celebrate the former’s bachelor party. On one hand, Mikkel still hasn’t seemed to mature past being a teenage laser tag prodigy. On the other hand, Sebastian has changed into a total workaholic whose life revolves around his work, so much so that he even uses his bachelor party to gain a potential client.

However, there is a wild turn of events when the bachelor party is interrupted by an alien invasion. Now, it is up to the dynamic duo of Sebastian and Mikkel to join forces as the unbeatable later tag duo again and fight back against all the aliens. The narrative moves from the interesting theme of a bachelor party to another interesting theme of an alien invasion, which is highlighted by the change of backdrops throughout the movie. The involvement of aliens and a UFO as the protagonists try their best to defeat them, keeps the viewers enthralled. At the same time, the use of interesting locations tends to make you curious. Well, we have all the information to rid you of all the curiosities regarding the same!

Blasted Filming Locations

‘Blasted’ was entirely filmed in Norway, particularly in Oslo. The principal photography for the science fiction action movie seemingly commenced in early May 2021 and wrapped up at the end of the same month. Since the narrative is based in Norway, the fact that it was filmed in the same northern European country tends to add an element of authenticity to the film. Officially known as the Kingdom of Norway, it is a Nordic country that comprises the western and northernmost part of the Scandinavian Peninsula. Now, let’s join the dynamic duo of Sebastian and Mikkel and watch them combat the alien invasion in different locations!

Oslo, Norway

All the pivotal sequences for the science fiction film were lensed in Oslo, the capital and most populous city of Norway. The production team possibly traveled across the city to get interior and exterior shots against suitable backdrops. It appears that they set up camp in the peninsula of Bygdøy, located on the western side of the capital city.

Oslo is considered the economic and governmental center of Norway as it is a hub of Norwegian trade, industry, shipping, and banking. The city is home to many popular museums and galleries, such as the Vigeland Museum, The National Museum, the Munch Museum, and the Oslo City Museum. Moreover, the diverse landscape, including its architecture, makes for a suitable production location for different kinds of filming projects. Over the years, many well-known movies and TV shows have been filmed in the capital city, including ‘The Worst Person in the World,’ ‘Tenet,’ ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ and ‘Skam.’

Read More: Best Alien Movies on Netflix