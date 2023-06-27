Where Was Netflix’s Delete Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Delete’ is a Thai romantic thriller show that focuses on a pair of past lovers who indulge in an extramarital affair with each other, betraying their respective current partners. When they come across a mysterious device that allows them to make others vanish from their lives and existence, the lovers plot a new life together without worrying about their partners.

Featuring compelling onscreen performances from talented Thai actors, including Natara Nopparatayapon, Nat Kitcharit, Sarika Sartsilpsupa, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Jinjett Wattanasin, and Charlette Wasita Hermenau, the series tends to jump between genres like action and drama. It also includes several special-effect spectacles with some interesting locations in the backdrop, making one curious about the actual filming sites of the show. So, if you are in the same boat, here are all the details!

Delete Filming Locations

‘Delete’ was filmed entirely in Thailand, seemingly in and around Bangkok. Given that the story is set in Thailand, it is understandable why the production team utilized the locales of the Kingdom of Thailand. Recognized for its culture-driven productions, Thai cinema has developed its unique identity and made its mark internationally. Now, let’s not waste time and dive into all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Bangkok, Thailand

It seems that most of ‘Delete’ was lensed in Bangkok and its surrounding areas, with the filming unit setting up camp at various sites in the city to shoot different interior and exterior sequences against suitable backdrops. When it comes to the interior scenes of the movie, it is possible that they utilized the premises of actual establishments and properties or the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around the capital of Thailand, such as the Studio Park, Pace Studio Bangkok, the Monk Studio, and Supreme Studio.

Most of the exterior scenes in ‘Delete’ were taped on location, which is why many of you might notice some familiar and iconic buildings and destinations associated with Bangkok in the backdrop. They are Wat Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram, Chao Phraya River, the Grand Palace, the Giant Swing, Watthana District, and the Democracy Monument. Apart from ‘Delete,’ Bangkok has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some notable ones include ‘In the Mood for Love,’ ‘Hunger,’ ‘Girl From Nowhere,’ ‘Together with Me: The Next Chapter,’ and ‘Still 2gether.’

